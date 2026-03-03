Yellow Rose Gala Invites Guests to Party Like It’s “1986” on April 18

Facebook

The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation (YRGF) celebrates its 40th Anniversary Gala with a throwback to “1986” (its inaugural year), at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel April 18. The 1986 Gala evening will honor four decades of courage, community, and legacy in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and pay tribute to the past gala chairs and honorees who helped shape the Foundation’s impact.

Guests will enjoy a vibrant night of 80s nostalgia, music, and philanthropy, presented by Simmons Bank with a match gift from The Norris Family Foundation. The gala program will be emceed by beloved Dallas media personalities Lauren Przybyl and Tim Ryan (FOX 4 Good Day) and capped off with an electrifying live performance by The Spinners, our 40th Anniversary headlining entertainment.

The Spinners Headline YRF Gala Entertainment

The Spinners are one of the most celebrated and enduring soul and R&B groups of all time. And just when you think the night can’t get any better, we turn up the energy. The evening will close with an epic late-night set by The Spazmatics, the nation’s premier 80s new-wave tribute band.

This event will be co-chaired by Sheree J. Wilson, CeCe Hays, and Fay Sheehan, three powerhouse women who are deeply committed to advancing the Foundation’s mission to end MS forever. This year’s Dee Wynne Courage Award will honor Sharon Summerall Henley, recognized for her inspiring strength and advocacy in living with MS. The 2026 Gala will be co-chaired by three remarkable leaders: Sheree J. Wilson – Award-winning actress (Dallas, Walker, Texas Ranger), producer, and longtime philanthropist CeCe Hays – Publicist, television producer, and founder of Dragonfly Partners Fay Sheehan – Dallas philanthropist and longtime supporter of the Foundation, known for her work with Equest and The Cattle Baron’s Ball and Walt Garrison All Star Rodeo for MS.

“The 40th Anniversary Gala is both a celebration of my mother’s vision and a tribute to everyone whose dedication has turned the Yellow Rose into a lasting legacy of hope, unity, and strength in the fight to end MS.” – Fallon Wynne Way, President.

2026 Dee Wynne Courage Award Honoree

The 2026 Dee Wynne Courage Award honoree is Sharon Summerall Henley, recognized for her inspiring strength, resilience, and advocacy for those living with Multiple Sclerosis. A Dallas native and former Ford model, Sharon Summerall Henley has lived with Multiple Sclerosis for decades. She continues to face the disease with grace, determination, and unwavering hope.

For more information, including sponsorships, tables, and tickets, please visit theyellowrose.org.