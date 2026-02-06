Home News Cities You Can’t Beat the House Opens in Duncanville

“You Can’t Beat the House,” a comedy written by Pat Cook, opened this week at Duncanville Community Theatre. Directed by Amy Jackson, the play runs weekends through Valentine’s Day Feb. 14. The Sunday, Feb. 7 matinee is sold out, but tickets ($16) are available for the remaining performances by calling the Box Office at 972-780-5707.

You Can’t Beat the House Plot Synopsis

Two bumbling burglars break into a house only to learn that it’s vacant, on the market, and probably haunted. Their attempts to leave are stalled by the arrival of prospective buyers, a real estate agent, a medium, a police office, and several other visitors. The oddball cast of characters enter, exit, and then enter again—keeping the fast-paced comedy moving and the audience guessing. The action takes place in the living room of an upscale and up-for-sale suburban home, around 2005.

Merle and Howie in You Can't Beat the House
Photo courtesy DCT

The ensemble cast features James McKey as Merle and Christian Taylor as Howie. Aaron Helm plays Conrad Spears and Danielle Franklin his wife, Glenda Spears. Shiksha Juneja plays Courtney Parfait, with Kelley Garland as Officer Milo Larraby. Lorraine Mantei plays Lillian, with Heather Winkelman as Madame Zenobia. Brittany Marie plays Morgan Moore, with Juanda Tate as Fern Larraby.

Duncanville Community Theatre’s Production Crew

Wendy Acosta is Production Manager/Sound & Lighting Operator; and Joe Skrivnek, Master Carpenter, for the show. Production work team members include Wendy Acosta, Sarah Burns, Danielle Franklin, Anson Horton, Shiksha Juneja, James McKey, Christian Taylor, and Heather Winkelman.

Scene from DCT show
Photo courtesy DCT

DCT Administration features Amy Jackson as Executive Director; Heather Winkelman-McKey as Associate Director, and Joe Skrivanek as Technical Coordinator.

Remaining performances of “You Can’t Beat the House” are at 8 p.m. Feb. 6, 12, 13, and 14 at Duncanville Community Theatre, 106 S. Main Street. For reservations, please call the Box Office at 972-780-5707 or email [email protected].

Auditions for DCT’s next production, The Bad Seed, will be held Feb. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. for performances March 12-21. Adult roles include seven males and four females, but the role of Rhoda will not be auditioned. Call 972-780-5707 with questions. Auditions are held at the Rita k. Annex, 226 W. Daniel in Duncanville.

