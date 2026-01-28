I-30 CLOSES, DETOURS BETWEEN I-35E, I-45/US 75 IN DALLAS STARTING JANUARY 30

Facebook

DALLAS – Weather permitting, all lanes of east and westbound I-30 will be closed between the I-35E and I-45/US 75 interchanges from 10 p.m. Friday, January 30 to 5 a.m. Monday, February 2 as part of the ongoing I-30 Canyon corridor improvement project.

A signed detour will be in place to use the SH 366/Woodall Rodgers Freeway as an alternate east-west connection between I-35E and I-45/US 75 during this time. Other alternate routes may result in increased travel distance.

Significant delays can be expected; avoid unnecessary travel in the area if possible. Plan ahead for extra travel time and be alert to slower or stopped traffic.

As a reminder, the following traffic impacts are in place as part of this project and are weather permitting:

All lanes of Cesar Chavez Boulevard are closed and detoured at I-30 through late 2028.

All lanes of Cadiz Street are closed and detoured at I-30. It will be rebuilt on a new alignment and reopen later in the project.

All lanes of Akard Street are closed and detoured at I-30 through summer 2028.

Good Latimer Expressway is narrowed to one lane in each direction at I-30 through early 2028.

Signed detours to adjacent streets are in place for the closures at Cesar Chavez Blvd., Cadiz St. and Akard Street. Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time. No pedestrian access is allowed inside the closed work zones.

This is part of the $888 million I-30 Canyon project between the I-35E and I-45 interchanges. Overall completion is expected in late 2030/early 2031, weather permitting. Future scheduled lane and ramp closures for this project will be posted in www.DriveTexas.org as information becomes available.

For everyone’s safety, TxDOT urges drivers to use caution in work zones by setting aside distractions, following posted speed limits and being alert to slower traffic and crews in the area.