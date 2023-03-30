Artists Announced for PBR World Finals Concert Series May 12-21 in Fort Worth, Texas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More than 20 artists to perform across three stages during PBR World Finals Week

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 30, 2023) – More than 20 artists will perform across the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast Concert Series from May 12-21 in Fort Worth, Texas, the largest variety of musical artists providing entertainment in the championship event’s history, it was announced today by the PBR.

The PBR World Finals Concert Series will be held at three venues across Fort Worth: Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall; Tractor Supply Co. Stage in the Fort Worth Stockyards; and the PBR World Finals Fan Zone at Dickies Arena’s Simmons Bank Plaza.

The performances at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, all beginning at 10:15 p.m. CT, will include Kenny Feidler & The Cowboy Killers (May 12), Red Shahan (May 13), Easton Corbin (May 18), Texas Hippie Coalition (May 19) and Warrant (May 20).

Tickets for the PBR World Finals Concert Series at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

From May 12-14 and May 18-21 fans will be brought the PBR World Finals Concert Series at Simmons Bank Plaza outside Dickies Arena. The performances will headline the Fan Zone, bringing eventgoers a variety of fun programming just hours before the bucking gets underway inside as the venue as the Top 40 riders in the world vie for the title of 2023 PBR World Champion.

To attend, fans must have a ticket for that day’s PBR World Finals event.

Single-day tickets for the 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast event are on sale now and start at $46, plus fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Dickies Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727. The Dickies Arena Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT, and on event days.

The performer lineup to take to the stage at Simmons Bank Plaza includes:

Friday, May 12: Mel Garsek (5:30 p.m.) and Annie Bosko (6 p.m.)

Saturday, May 13: Walker Montgomery (6 p.m.)

Sunday, May 14: Levi Walker (12 p.m.)

Thursday, May 18: Glen Templeton (6 p.m.)

Friday, May 19: Annie Bosko (6 p.m.)

Saturday, May 20: Chancie Neal (6 p.m.)

Sunday. May 21: Mel Garsek (11:30 a.m.) and Andy Velo (12 p.m.)

The PBR World Finals Concert Series at the Tractor Supply Co. Stage in the Fort Worth Stockyards will be free-to-attend. Concerts will be held daily from May 12-13 and then again from May 18-20.

The complete schedule for the musical acts on the Tractor Supply Co. Stage is:

Friday, May 12 :

– 12 p.m. – Bobby Dade: Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dade brings a classic feel to the new vibe of music today. Combining Gospel and rugged soul with a bluesy rich feel, Dade experiments with all genres from every generation.

– 1:30 p.m. – Joe Savage Band: A Texas native, Savage began playing guitar at age 25. Inspired by his love of literature, Savage began traveling the United States and Europe living in his car and backpacking. During this time, he got hooked on the works of Bob Dylan, The Beatles, John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Roger Miller and The Doors. In 2013, Savage returned to his home state and Fort Worth to pursue his music career. Savage has been said to sound like Johnny Cash meets Chris Isaak meets Jack Johnson, and he plays fan favorites from current, 90’s and country outlaw eras as well as plenty of classic rock and blues.

– 3 p.m. – Jake Williams: Williams is refining what it means to be a cover musician, with his “off the wall” interpretations of a vastly diverse catalog of covers centered around a genuine “piano and vocals” performance. A self-taught, full-time musician based out of Milwaukee who performs more than 200 shows a year with three projects, Williams has been recognized for 11 local award nominations from both Shepherd Express “Best of Milwaukee” and the Wisconsin Area Music Industry.

– 4:30 p.m. – Cody Webb: Singer, songwriter, and musician Webb has played hundreds of dates across the country, wowing fans with his keen vocals and distinctive guitar skills. The most notable part of Webb’s career was his first cut as a songwriter, “Memories Are Made Of,” co-written with Luke Combs and Ray Fulcher, which was featured on Combs’ debut album, “This One’s For You,” in 2018. “Jon Boat”, Cody’s fastest rising single as an artist to date, has garnered over 2.6 Million streams.

Saturday, May 13 :

– 1 p.m. – Walker Montgomery: Montgomery, chosen as an Artist to Watch in 2022 by Country Now and Music Mayhem Magazine; as well as Artist to Watch in 2021 by Sounds Like Nashville and The Boot and a Country Next pick by Country Now, is a rising singer/songwriter who knows a thing or two about family tradition, but he’s an artist making his own legacy. The 24-year-old son of John Michael Montgomery and nephew of Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery, the emerging star was raised away from the spotlight in Nicholasville, Kentucky. But now that he’s found that spotlight on his own, Montgomery’s pedigree is matched only by his country passion. While Montgomery has consistently been touring the country and writing songs – he’s already put his classically inspired, honey-bourbon vocal to use on a self-penned hit debut (“Simple Town,” over 7 Million global streams). A pair of story-building singles followed – the high-energy “Like My Daddy Done It” and passionate “She Don’t Know” – has led to a staggering 40+Million career streams. Montgomery and his team have already logged countless hours in the studio, as the breakout talent works to hone his lyrical honesty and integrity, plus a lived-in sound that brings country’s past into the present tense. “

– 2:30 p.m. – Dusty Moats: Over the last 20 years, Moats has crafted his unmistakable sound playing in the Honky Tonks and Country Dance Clubs of Texas and throughout the country. He has shared the stage and opened for many top artists including Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Gary Allan, Toby Keith, STYX, BB King, Stoney LaRue, Pat Green, and many more. Moat’s love for writing and performing began at an early age as he watched his mother perform and work with a variety of well-known country/pop acts. Moats is extremely passionate about making music that is relatable, memorable, and can be enjoyed by all ages.

– 4:30 p.m. – Joshua Ray Walker: A working musician since the age of 13, Walker first began honing his lyrical talents after the death of his beloved grandfather. Raised on bluegrass, he lists Texas legends like Guy Clark and Billy Joe Shaver among his essential inspirations, while also noting the undeniable influence of country superstars like Alan Jackson and George Strait. On his new album “See You Next Time,” Texas-bred singer/songwriter Walker shares an imagined yet truthful portrait of a broken down honky-tonk and the misfits who call it home: barflies and wannabe cowboys, bleary-eyed dreamers and hopelessly lost souls. His third full-length album in three years marks the final installment in a trilogy that originated with Walker’s globally acclaimed 2019 debut “Wish You Were Here” and its equally lauded follow-up “Glad You Made It,” the #5 entry on Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Albums of 2020 list. Following the release of “See You Next Time,” Walker made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February of 2022. In March of 2023, Walker appeared on CBS Saturday Morning to perform three songs from the 2021 album.

Thursday, May 18 :

– 1:30 p.m. – Annie Bosko: A California farmer’s daughter and the middle of five siblings, Bosko has been praised by Rolling Stone as an artist to watch. Heavily influenced by classic country and The Beatles, at a young age, Bosko began singing in church and performing her own original music at local clubs. From writing songs for legends like Willie Nelson to performing onstage with Adele and Darius Rucker, Bosko has worked with the greats. Set to release her debut album in 2023, Bosko features her own musical heroes Vince Gill, Dwight Yoakam, and Raul Malo of The Mavericks. A fan and friend of the sport, she has performed the National Anthem at PBR events and on the organization’s social media platforms.

– 3 p.m. – Glen Templeton: Blue-collar hero Templeton is living proof that fate favors the fearless. Templeton’s legacy began to unfold when he shared the stage with his late father, Dwight, a veteran and country music recording artist. Templeton went on to perform and record his own version of his father’s charting single, “California.” He soon embarked on an epic journey, catapulting into the public eye, amassing an immeasurable number of faithful fans and followers, contributing to millions of streams on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, while simultaneously securing #1 spots on the radio charts, including Sirius XM, with good-time anthems like “Ball Cap.” Fueled by uncompromising tenacity and raw talent, Templeton is touring non-stop and gearing up to release his best material yet.

– 4:30 p.m. – Shania Twang: Shaina Twang is a tribute band to the Shania Twain, the ever-popular hitmaker who has sold more than 100 million records, making her the best-selling female artist in country music history The group is a celebration of the Queen of Country Pop’s music in an energetic tribute featuring Twain’s greatest hits sung by the talented and versatile Dalene Richelle.

Friday, May 19 :

1:30 p.m. – Glenn McLaughlin Trio: Fort Worth guitarist, McLaughlin remains active playing for local and touring artists as well as solo projects and full band performances across Texas and nationwide. Specializing in Texas Western Swing, classic country, blues and more, McLaughlin is the director of the Circle Bar Ranch Music Camp in Truscott, Texas. The camp was originally the project of Tommy Allsup and Bobby Boatright of the Texas Playboys and continues to pass along traditional Texas music today.

– 3 p.m. – Mike Randall Band: Randall is a country music singer based in North Texas with deep roots in Gospel music. At an early age, Randall began traveling with his family singing gospel music and Baptist hymns at every little church within driving distance. With roots from Black Mountain, North Carolina all the way to the hills of Arkansas and the rich musical town of Dallas, Texas, music has always been the foundation of what makes Randall tick. In 2020, Randall released “Bakersfield, TX,” his debut full length album as a honky-tonk country music artist. Randall delivers an authentic show, every show — paying homage to the music and experiences that have shaped and continue to evolve his music.

4:30 p.m. – Jon Stork: A young singer-songwriter out of Southeast, Texas whose “RockyTonk” flare and soulful sound has quickly made a name for himself in the Lone Star state and beyond. Stork has shown up to make sure his lyrics and music will bring you in for a ride, through memorable stories turned to song. His first full-length album, “Radio Cowboy” was released in summer 2019. The project racked up multiple charting radio singles, which climbed quickly, and produced two #1 hits on Texas Radio, with another holding at #2 for multiple weeks. Stepping into a new year and season of music, 2022 set the stage for the next chapter for Stork and his band of “RockyTonkers”. Riding on the high of a breakthrough year, Stork released his latest project, “Fast Horse EP” in December 2022. 2023 is set to bring an abundance of new shows, songs and material that the “Radio Cowboy” has in his sights. With tour dates across the country, and new music to be released, Stork looks to make known why he is a force to be reckoned with within country music.

Saturday, May 20 :

– 1:45 p.m. – Kyle Redd: Redd is an Americana Singer/Songwriter from North Texas, whose music is a mixture of country, folk, rockabilly and blues influences. Redd has returned to the scene after a short time away and performs as both a solo artist and as the front man for the “Kyle Redd Trio.” Redd recorded his most recent album at the Fire Oak Grill in Weatherford, Texas. The album, “Kyle Redd: Live at Fire Oak Grill” is available online and contains 15 original songs.

– 3 p.m. – Chancie Neal: Nashville-based country artist from Calhoun, Louisiana, Neal toured for seven years with Luke Bryan, and was featured on Bryan’s ACM-nominated album, “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” in 2020. Neal is a platinum-selling songwriter with a holiday song recorded by Bryan and included on “Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas Album” (Duck Dynasty). Neal was also the featured songwriter at the inaugural Nashville Nights International Songwriters Festival in Denmark in 2021 and still holds the record as the youngest World Champion Barrel Racer, having trained under legend Martha Josey.

– 4:30 p.m. – Kin Faux: Based out of San Antonio, Texas, Kin Faux is a nationally touring Texas/Red Dirt Country band whose more obvious influences, along the likes of Charlie Daniels, Alabama and Restless Heart, show strongly through virtuosic fiddle and strong vocal harmonies. With relentless touring and a polished, high-energy live show, Kin Faux has become a staple throughout their home state of Texas. Kin Faux released their second album, “Honky Tonk in Heaven,” in April of 2021, with the title track becoming their first #1 single. The band recently won awards as 2021’s Band of the Year from the Texas Country Music Association Awards and 2022’s New Band of the Year from the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards. In 2022, “Wild Horses”, featuring Terry McBride, won “Single of the Year” at the Texas Country Music Association Awards.

For more information about the 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast and to see the complete event schedule, visit https://bit.ly/23pbrworldfinals.