Pendleton Whisky Concert Series Announced 2022 PBR World Finals in Fort Worth

Danielle Bradbery and Mitchell Tenpenny to perform inside Dickies Arena

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 21, 2022) – Ahead of the debut PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, the organization today announced the talent-packed Pendleton Whisky Concert Series which will feature eight recording artists performing across three venues throughout the Metroplex from May 13-21. The star-studded roster of performers is headlined by ACM Award-nominated recording artist Danielle Bradbery and Riser House/Columbia Nashville’s multi-platinum No. 1 hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny who will take to the stage inside Dickies Arena prior to two of the final rounds of competition for the prestigious PBR World Finals.

The 2022 PBR World Finals will buck into Fort Worth on May 13-22. The opening rounds of competition will be held May 13-15, with the action coming to a climactic end May 19-22 when the 2022 PBR World Champion will be crowned, earning the coveted gold buckle and accompanying $1 million bonus.

PBR World Finals May 19 & 20

Bradbery and Tenpenny headline the Pendleton Whisky Concert Series. They will perform on Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20, respectively, inside Dickies Arena prior to the start of each evening’s round of the PBR World Finals.

Bradbery is the season four winner on The Voice whose career has blossomed since winning the reality TV show in 2013. In addition to earned multiple award nominations, she has toured across the globe with Kane Brown, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert and more.

Stepping into her own lane with sophomore album ”I Don’t Believe We’ve Met,” Bradbery infused her story into her songs for the first time–penning seven of the album’s 10 tracks including “Worth It,” “Potential” and GOLD-certified “Sway.”

With her fiery coming-of-age declaration, “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots,” Danielle shows a side of herself we’ve never seen before and takes it one step further with a boot-stompin’ video embodying the song’s feisty message – watch here. As she prepares to release more new music this year, the powerhouse vocalist exhales the pain of loving someone who’s long gone with her new track “Break My Heart Again” out now via Big Machine Records.

Mitchell Tenpenny

Tenpenny recently released an eight-song EP, Midtown Diaries EP, he produced Jordan B Schmidt. Mitchell co-wrote all the tracks including his smash “Truth About You” that he first previewed for his fans on TikTok. “You listen to the fans who listen to you,” Mitchell said about their instantaneous reaction as the song became the largest streaming debut of his career now with more than 60 million total on-demand streams. Mitchell can also be heard on the radio with Chris Young on their collaboration and ‘booming hit’ “At The End Of A Bar.”

Since the release of his debut single, “Drunk Me,” Mitchell has set new standards for breakout success in country music. The 2X Platinum-certified, No. 1 hit that has amassed over 550 million on-demand streams was taken from his introductory 2018 album, Telling All My Secrets, and earned him the best first week showing for any major label country debut LP. Since that time, the “winning” singer (the New York Times) was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video (“Drunk Me”) at the CMT Music Awards and saw his “Alcohol You Later” and “Anything She Says” singles certified gold.

Both Bradbery and Tenpenny’s concerts will be included with the purchase of an event ticket to that evening’s round of the PBR World Finals. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at PBR.com or Ticketmaster.com or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

The Pendleton Whisky Concert Series will launch on Friday, May 13, with Tyler Braden kicking off the free-to-attend performance lineup that will be featured outdoors on Simmons Plaza nightly from May 13-15 at 5:00 p.m. CST. He will be followed by Chancey Williams on Saturday, May 14, and Tim Dugger on Sunday, May 15.

Simmons Plaza will again feature live music on Saturday, May 21 with American metal band Warrant performing at 6:15 p.m. CST.

A bit about the Pendleton Whisky Concert Series performers on Simmons Plaza:

Tyler Braden: Growing up in a small-town Alabama, Braden was inspired to pursue a musical career from a young age by legend Hank Williams. Teaching himself guitar and working as a firefighter in Nashville as he pursued a career in music, Braden is now a budding star with over 70 million streams to his name and a growing list of major tour credits. His debut EP WHAT DO THEY KNOW (WDTK) released on November 19 and has stacked up critical acclaim from the likes of MusicRow raving “Tyler Braden is having A Moment,” to AL.com praising “full, saturated production that seems tailor-made for the big crowds.” In January 2022, Braden made his Grand Ole Opry debut setting the tone for big things to come this year.

From May 19-21 the Pendleton Whisky Concert Series will be held at Mule Alley in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Those free-to-attend concerts will be held nightly at 9:30 p.m. CST featuring Ashley Cooke, Andy Velo and Jake Worthington.

A bit about the Pendleton Whisky Concert Series performers at Mule Alley in the Fort Worth Stockyards:

Ashley Cooke: Singer/songwriter Cooke developed her love of country music as Rascal Flatts, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line quickly became the soundtrack of her high school. Cooke followed her passion for music to Belmont University where she won the Country Showcase, placing her in an elite class of winners that includes Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and more. In August 2021, Cooke released her debut project “Already Drank That Beer, Side A,” featuring eight tracks produced by award-winner Jimmy Robbins. The debut project garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone , People and more. In 2021, Cooke hit the road on tour with fellow rising acts BRELAND and Spencer Crandall and will join Cole Swindell’s Down To The Bar tour kicking off in Feb.2022.

The complete schedule for the Pendleton Whisky Concert Series held in tandem with the 2022 PBR World Finals is as follows:

Friday, May 13:

5:00 p.m. – Tyler Braden – Simmons Plaza

Saturday, May 14:

5:00 p.m. – Chancey Williams – Simmons Plaza

Sunday, May 15:

5:00 p.m. – Tim Dugger – Simmons Plaza

Thursday, May 19:

7:45 p.m. – Danielle Bradbery – Dickies Arena

9:30 p.m. – Ashley Cooke – Mule Alley @ Fort Worth Stock Yards

Friday, May 20:

7:45 p.m. – Mitchell Tenpenny – Dickies Arena

9:30 p.m. – Andy Velo – Mule Alley @ Fort Worth Stock Yards

Saturday, May 21:

6:15 p.m. – Warrant – Simmons Plaza

9:30 p.m. – Jake Worthington – Mule Alley @ Fort Worth Stock Yards

Weekend packages, travel packages and passes to the RIDN RANK RV Park are on sale now for the 2022 PBR World Finals.

Spots in the RIDN RANK RV Park are available in three-, four- and 10-day packages. For more information, including pricing, fans can call Matt Walsh at (508) 813-6446 or e-mail [email protected].

Travel packages for the 2022 PBR World Finals are available for both weekends of competition starting at $2,800 for two attendees.

Both packages include event tickets, accommodations at the Worthington Hotel, access to the pre-event reception, bull housing and behind-the-scenes event tours, commemorative credential and lanyard, and exclusive 2022 PBR World Finals welcome gift.

For those fans wanting to attend the opening weekend of action from May 13-15, the travel package offered at $2,800 includes a two-night hotel stay and tickets to all three nights of competition inside Dickies Arena.

The travel package for the final weekend of the 2022 PBR World Finals, held from May 19-22, is valued at $3,500 and includes a three-night hotel stay and event tickets to each of the four days of competition.

Fans can now also purchase weekend ticket packages and premium offerings in either three-day packs for the event on May 13-15, or four-day packs for May 19-22. For those fans not wanting to miss a moment of the action, seven-day ticket packages are still available.

Tickets for the general seating for weekend packages range in price from $42-$261 nightly.

The premium package offerings are available in four tiers, including:

Tier 1, valued at $160/night: In addition to an event ticket, purchasers will also receive nightly access to the pre-show hospitality.

Tier 2, valued at $450/night: Along with a lower-level seat location which will include access to in-seat service, purchasers will also receive nightly pre-show hospitality, VIP parking, and a $20 merchandise credit.

Tier 3, valued at $750/night: Featuring the best seat locations in Dickies Arena accompanied by dedicated in-seat service, purchasers will also receive VIP parking, entry to daily tours, a $20 merchandise credit and nightly VIP hospitality featuring food and beverage.

Tier 4, valued at $1000/night: Also offering the best seat locations in Dickies Arena with dedicated in-seat service, the top-tier purchasers will receive VIP parking, an exclusive nightly gift, entry to daily tours, a $30 merchandise credit and nightly VIP hospitality featuring food and beverage.

To purchase the weekend packages and premium offerings, visit PBR.com or Ticketmaster.com or call PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. PBR’s digital assets include RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.