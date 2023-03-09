Texas Rattlers Return to Dickies Arena for 2023 PBR Team Series Homestand October 6-8

Facebook

Tickets for PBR Rattler Days, showcasing Dallas-Fort Worth’s first-ever professional bull riding team, on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. CT

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 9, 2023) – Ahead of the second season of the ground-breaking PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series, the Texas Rattlers today announced that their annual homestand, PBR Rattlers Days, will return to Dickies Arena October 6-8.

Tickets for the crucial final 2023 PBR Team Series regular season event go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. CST, and start at $22, taxes and fees not included. They can be purchased online at TicketMaster.com and PBR.com, at the Dickies Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

The Rattlers are Dallas-Fort Worth’s first-ever professional bull riding team, competing in the PBR Team Series which transforms bull riding from an individual to team-formatted competition. Under the leadership of Head Coach and PBR co-founder Cody Lambert, the team features a talent-packed roster including Texans Joao Ricardo Vieira (Decatur), Daniel Keeping (Montague), Brady Oleson (Bowie) and Braidy Randolph (Stephenville).

During the 2023 regular season, each of the eight founding teams will compete in 28 head-to-head, five-on-five bull riding games¸ held across 10 events. The team with the highest aggregate score will be the game winner.

Each team will host a three-day homestand, welcoming the seven other teams, while also competing in two neutral site events, beginning with the season-launch event on July 24-25 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The season will conclude in Las Vegas Oct. 20-22 when the teams will go head-to-head in the PBR Team Series Championship, vying to be crowned the 2023 Team Series Champions.

PBR Rattler Days will mark the final regular season event of the 2023 PBR Team Series season, during which two teams will secure the coveted first and second seeds into the Championship event.

The Texas Rattlers will return to the arena keen to repeat their 2022 Rattler Days event win on the way to their first PBR Team Series Championship.

In 2022, the Texas Rattlers delivered an incredible second-half surge, winning a league-leading three events, including their inaugural homestand, and a record 10 consecutive games. Finishing the regular-season with a 16-12 record, the Rattlers earned one of two coveted byes into the Teams Championship in Las Vegas. Despite a loss in Round 2, the Rattlers rebounded in the last chance game to advance to the final day of the season, ultimately concluding 2022 third in the league.

During the offseason for PBR Teams, the Rattlers’ riders have proved a force on the premier individual tour, the PBR Unleash The Beast. Keeping briefly led the race for the World Championship courtesy of his two event wins to date, while Rafael Jose de Brito has caught fire, winning his first premier series event and cracking the Top 10 in the world. De Brito is currently No. 6 in the PBR World Standings and Keeping is No. 7, with both also battling atop the Rookie of the Year standings.

The Rattlers will be one of the featured bull riding teams in the highly anticipated upcoming docuseries The Ride, debuting later this year on Prime Video.

The bull riding action for the 2023 PBR Team Series’ Rattlers Days at Dickies Arena begins at 7:45 p.m. CT on Friday, October 6, 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 7 and 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, October 8.

Three-day ticket packages are available, offering fans a 15% discount on select price levels.

For more information about Ariat Texas Rattlers, visit https://pbr.com/teams/rattlers/, Texas Rattlers on Facebook, or @TexasRattlers_ on Instagram and Twitter.

About the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat:

Under the leadership of General Manager, Chad Blankenship, the Texas Rattlers, coached by PBR co-founder Cody Lambert, are owned by the Fisher Family, founders of Gap Inc. and one of the founding team owners of the PBR Team Series. The Texas Rattlers team, based in Fort Worth, will host its Rattler Days homestand event October 6-8, 2023 at Dickies Arena, the last of the league’s 10-event 2023 PBR Team Series regular season. Fisher Family investments include footwear and apparel, real estate, timberland and forest products, and education and sports, including ownership of the Oakland Athletics (MLB) and San Jose Earthquakes (MLS). Through its Ariat brand, the Official Boot of PBR, the Fisher family have been longtime supporters of PBR. The family is actively involved with a number of philanthropic causes, including SFMOMA, The KIPP Foundation, and UCSF.

About the PBR Team Series

The PBR Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a team championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas October 20-22. During the 2023 season, the league’s second, each of the eight teams representing teams in Austin, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Glendale, AZ; Greensboro, NC; Kansas City, MO; Nashville, TN; Oklahoma City, OK; and Ridgedale, MO; will host a three-day homestand. There are also neutral-site games in Cheyenne, WY and Anaheim, CA.

The PBR Team Series, which launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. Events are staged in a tournament-style format with all teams competing in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five riders on the Practice Roster. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. The event winner is the team with the most game wins across an event, with a special bonus round designed as a tie-breaker to determine final event standings.

All PBR Team Series events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or RidePass on Pluto TV.

PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.