Armando Luis Juarez sentenced To Life Without Parole

(Dallas, Texas) – On April 24, 2018, Armando Luis Juarez shot and killed Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander. During the same criminal episode, he shot Dallas Police Department Officer Crystal Almeida and Home Depot Loss Prevention Officer Scott Painter.

After a high-speed chase, in an attempt to escape arrest, he shot at Dallas Police Department Officers Delgado and Vasquez prior to being apprehended by the Dallas Police

Department. A Dallas County Grand Jury indicted Armando Luis Juarez for the Capital Murder of Officer Santander as well as for all the other crimes committed.

On May 23, 2018, the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office made the decision to seek the death penalty, as allowed when a capital crime is committed, and the trial team began preparing for trial. Recently, the defense provided information to the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office that Mr. Juarez was diagnosed as intellectually disabled by a psychologist. Subsequently, the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office requested a local and trusted psychologist to conduct an independent evaluation of Mr. Juarez.

The psychologist also diagnosed him with intellectual disability.

The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled that the State cannot execute a person who is intellectually disabled, as it violates the United States Constitution. Therefore, Mr. Juarez is legally ineligible for a death sentence.

As a result of the evaluations, and after meetings with all interested parties, the Dallas County Criminal District Attorney’s Office offered a sentence of life without the possibility of parole to Mr. Juarez in exchange for his admission of guilt and his waiver of all appeals. In addition, Mr. Juarez was to receive the maximum possible sentences for his crimes against Officers Almeida, Delgado, Vasquez, and Scott Painter.

Mr. Juarez accepted the offer and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the death of Officer Santander. In addition, he was sentenced to the maximum punishment of life for shooting Officer Almeida, and a maximum of twenty years for shooting Scott Painter. Mr. Juarez was further sentenced to two life sentences, which were ordered to run consecutively with the other cases, for shooting at Officers Delgado and Vasquez

during the high-speed chase. With the combination of these sentences, he will remain in jail for the rest of his life.

Our deepest sympathies remain with all those affected by this tragedy, especially the Santander family, Officer Almeida and her family, Scott Painter and his family, Officers Delgado and his family, and Officer Vasquez and his family

