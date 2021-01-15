Dallas County Reports 2,817 COVID Cases, 24 Deaths

DALLAS — As of 12:00 pm January 15, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 2,817 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 2,153 confirmed cases and 664 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 203,897 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 26,542 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 1,853 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

Twenty four additional deaths being reported today include the following:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had expired in an area hospital ED.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 100’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“Today we announce 2,817 cases and 24 additional deaths, ranging in ages from three men in their 40’s to an individual in their 100’s. Things are going well at our vaccination locations and thousands of people were vaccinated each day this week. Saturday’s vaccinations at Fair Park will be done by appointment only and we ask that everyone register at either www.dallascounty.org or by calling our hotline at 469-749-9900. Now more than ever it’s important to avoid crowds, wear our mask, wash our hands regularly, and forgo get-togethers while signing up to take the vaccine and getting our vaccine as soon as your group is reached and eligible.

Thank you for the patience and grace that you have shown to all of us who are working to battle COVID. It is appreciated. We will turn the tide in the battle against COVID this year by all of us making good decisions and following the doctors’ advice to keep ourselves and our community safe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

84.5 Daily New Cases Per 100K Residents

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 53 was to 2,227, which is a rate of 84.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents—the highest case rate in Dallas County since the beginning of the pandemic.

7,310 Cases In Dallas County Schools Over Past 30 Days

Over the past 30 days, there have been 7,310 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 674 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, with 1,842 of these cases reported during the last week of December.

­ Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 have been reported among school nurses and nurse assistants—almost half (19) of which have been diagnosed within the past week.

­ One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 9 students, and subsequent SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 8 household members of these students. One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak.

There were 1,140 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Thursday, January 14. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 518 for the same time-period, which represents around 21 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

We remain close to record highs and concerned about capacity in the upcoming weeks. Updated UTSW modeling predicts hospitalization could reach 1,076 – 1,700 by January 26, with cases as high as 3,300/day by the same date, an increase over previous predictions.

