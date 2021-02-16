Arlington Winter Storm Update-Warming Stations

Share via: 0 Shares 0





The City of Arlington on Tuesday issued a Declaration of Disaster, opened a secondary emergency warming station and urged citizens with emergency issues related to power outages call 911 for assistance.

When 911 is called, the City will respond to the site and assess the situation and then determine what appropriate actions to taken. This will allow the City to effectively and systematically address all emergency issues associated with this weather event, Fire Chief Don Crowson said. Residents are asked not to call 911 to inquire about power outages.

Warming Stations In Arlington

The City’s Dottie Lynn Recreation Center at 3200 Norwood Lane will be open today, February 16 from noon until 8 p.m., and 8 am to 8 pm Wednesday, February 17th. This place is not open for hostel overnight and no meals or drinks are provided, so those who come to the temporary warm up station should bring the items they need. No pets allowed on the premises. We appreciate your understanding.

To protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic, face masks will be required.

The Salvation Army on 712 W. Abram Street is also open as a warm up station in Arlington.

Because of a power outage, the City’s government cable channel and the Action Center, the City’s information hotline at 817-459-6777, are currently not operational. Citizens who are seeking to make a non-emergency report can do so by using the free Ask Arlington app on their smartphone or by sending a message through Citibot, an interactive text messaging tool.

Additionally, citizens can send an email about non-emergency issues or emergency water and sewer issues to [email protected] for assistance.

The Arlington Fire Department’s COVID-19 emergency mass vaccination site at Esports Stadium Arlington + Expo Center is closed until safer travel conditions prevail.

Arlington Trash Pickup

Republic Services will NOT be operating Wednesday, Feb. 17 for trash and recycling pickup due to inclement weather. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Any make-up collections will resume as soon as weather permits. The City will post updates on our website and social media pages. We appreciate your patience.

