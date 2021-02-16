DeSoto Opens Temporary Emergency Overnight Shelter

Share via: 0 Shares 0





CITY OF DESOTO EMERGENCY WARMING & OVERNIGHT SHELTER

According to the National Weather Service, a crippling amount of ice and sleet is forecast to occur east of I-35 and south of I-20. Additionally, significant snowfall is expected across much of North Texas. Road conditions will continue to deteriorate now and throughout the night.

The City of DeSoto has opened a temporary warming and overnight shelter for DeSoto residents at the DeSoto Recreation Center. 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd.

COVID-19 precautions will be followed including masks and social distancing. Residents planning to stay the night are instructed to bring their own comfort, bedding, and personal care items. They should also be prepared to provide for their own food and health care needs.

The City does not normally provide emergency shelter and has very limited supplies. Persons with COVID or who have been recently exposed to someone with Coronavirus should not come. No pets will be permitted. Transportation will not be provided but parking is available in the adjacent parking structure. To see the number of people checked-in at the shelter, please click this link: https://bit.ly/3ps6maY

The temporary shelter at the Faith Bible Church on Pleasant Run Road has been closed.

For further information contact: 972-230-9655

