Cedar Hill City Facilities Closed On Feb. 15 due to Inclement Weather

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Public Safety and Other Essential City Services to Continue

CEDAR HILL, TX, Feb. 14, 2021 – City of Cedar Hill facilities will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15 due to inclement weather, including the Cedar Hill Government Center, the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, the Tri-City Animal Shelter, and the Zula B. Wylie Public Library. All essential services, including Police, Fire, Streets, and Utilities, will continue operations. City services for most departments are available online at cedarhilltx.com/2650/City-Services-Online.

In case of a public safety emergency, call 911. The Cedar Hill Police Department non-emergency line is (972) 291-5181.

For water shut offs and utility emergencies, call (469) 272-2931 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or after hours call (972) 780- 6643.

To report a power outage, contact ONCOR at (888) 313- 4747. Cedar Hill Police Department said, “We are aware that power outages are lasting longer than originally expected. Please gather blankets, use your fireplace, stay safe and stay warm.”

Waste Management will not collect trash or recycling on Monday, February 15, due to hazardous conditions. We will continue to monitor the winter weather and will resume collections as soon as it can be done safely.

Stay updated on the service impacts of the winter weather event at cedarhilltx.com/winter.

Also, TRE is suspending service through Thursday.

TRE Services Suspended Through Start of Service on Thursday

To ensure the safety of our passengers and employees during the severe weather situation across the area, Trinity Railway Express (TRE) service will be suspended beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15, through the start of service on Thursday, February 18.

For TRE passengers connecting to Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) services, rail operations are suspended until the beginning of service on Thursday, February 18 as well. DART shuttle buses are available for passengers. The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes are available on the DART website at https://www.dart.org/winterweather.

TRE will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area for the safety of our passengers and employees. As the weather changes, stay informed about additional service changes by registering for TRE Alerts at www.trinityrailwayexpress.org, or DART Alerts at www.dart.org.

Comments

comments