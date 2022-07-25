Arlington Resident Wins $7.25 Million Lotto Texas Jackpot

Facebook

Winning Ticket Purchased At Circle K In Irving

AUSTIN – An Arlington resident claimed a $7.25 million estimated annuitized jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas® drawing held on June 25. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). The ticket was purchased at Circle K #2742055, located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per Play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.



About the Texas Lottery



Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $35 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $76 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $29.2 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $187 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.