Lancaster’s National Night Out Is August 2

Lancaster, TX –The City of Lancaster welcomes residents to participate in the 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 2.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign promoting police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Registered neighborhoods will receive a visit from city officials, staff, police, and other dignitaries between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

“The National Night Out event is a perfect opportunity for Lancaster residents to meet their elected leaders and law enforcement who work so hard every day to keep the City of Lancaster safe,” says Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones. “The event is a friendly, no-stress way to get tips on neighborhood crime prevention, establish face-to-face relationships with our Lancaster police and to get to know your neighbors.”

For more information and to register, visit www.lancaster-tx.com/National-Night-Out

