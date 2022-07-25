Lancaster’s National Night Out Is August 2

Kristin Barclay
Lancaster NNO flyer

Lancaster, TX –The City of Lancaster welcomes residents to participate in the 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 2.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign promoting police/community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Registered neighborhoods will receive a visit from city officials, staff, police, and other dignitaries between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

“The National Night Out event is a perfect opportunity for Lancaster residents to meet their elected leaders and law enforcement who work so hard every day to keep the City of Lancaster safe,” says Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones. “The event is a friendly, no-stress way to get tips on neighborhood crime prevention, establish face-to-face relationships with our Lancaster police and to get to know your neighbors.”

For more information and to register, visit  www.lancaster-tx.com/National-Night-Out

For more information please visit the City’s website at www.lancaster-tx.com.  

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Prior to joining Daily News she was a popular on-air personality on the Houston radio program In Wheel Time. You can find an account of her travel adventures and more on In Deep H2O. She is widely recognized as one of the top digital and media influencers in the country being most recently recognized as one of the Top Three social media influencers in Houston. She now handles all digital media aspects at Focus Daily News.

