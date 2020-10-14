Arlington Police Seek Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 6:40 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to a major crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup. When officers arrived on scene, they determined that the pickup truck had fled the scene. The motorcycle driver was lying on the ground. The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators believe that the pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of E. Sanford Street and failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle operator who was traveling northbound in the 400 block of N. Mesquite Street.

Based upon witness statements at the scene, investigators believe that the pickup truck could possibly be an older model black Dodge pickup truck. It has an orange construction toolbox mounted in the bed of the pickup. Investigators also believe that there will be damage to the passenger side of the pickup truck. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Sanford towards N. Elm Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crash Investigator Dane Ritcheson at 817-575-8601 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will identify the deceased once next of kin have been identified.

Report # 2020-02870572

