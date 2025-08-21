Arlington-Mansfield Area YMCA Transforms Facility into Game-Changing Youth Program Center

Kristin Barclay
YMCA graphic

Arlington, TX – August 19, 2025 – The Arlington-Mansfield Area YMCA will officially
open its new Youth Program Center on September 2, 2025, expanding comprehensive
youth development programming to Arlington and the surrounding communities.

The reimagined facility will offer quality programs previously out of reach for many
families, including:

  • Robotics – Building tomorrow&#39;s innovators through hands-on STEM learning
  • Esports – Developing strategic thinking and teamwork in competitive gaming
  •  Archery – Teaching focus, discipline, and precision
  • Guitar & Piano Lessons – Nurturing musical talents and creative expression
  • Gymnastics/Tumbling – Building strength, confidence, and athletic skills
  • And much more – With additional programs launching throughout the year

From Wellness Center to Youth Program Center

After serving Arlington for decades as a wellness center, the Central YMCA at 2200 S.
Davis has been completely reimagined as a dedicated Youth Program Center. This
transformation creates unprecedented opportunities for local youth, providing access to
quality programming in a safe, supportive environment designed specifically for young
people to thrive.

“This isn’t just a renovation – it’s a complete reimagining of how we serve our
community’s young people,” said Eric Tucker, CEO of the Arlington-Mansfield Area YMCA.

“We recognized that today’s youth need engaging opportunities, and we’ve
transformed our space to meet them where they are with programs that prepare them
for their future.”

Meeting Critical Community Needs

Every year, the Arlington-Mansfield Area YMCA enrolls over 15,000 youth and teens in
programs specifically designed for the community’s unique needs. The Youth Program
Center addresses the growing demand for structured, engaging programs that keep
young people connected and learning outside school hours. With offerings spanning
technology, arts, athletics, dance, tumbling and music, the center provides
comprehensive support for youth development during crucial formative years.

About the Arlington-Mansfield Area YMCA

Founded in 1958, the Arlington-Mansfield Area YMCA has been a cornerstone of
community wellness and development for over 65 years. With focus areas of Youth
Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility, the AMA YMCA has
consistently evolved to meet changing community needs while maintaining its
commitment to serving all people regardless of their ability to pay. The organization’s
doors and hearts remain open to ALL in the community.

Ribbon Cutting

The Greater Arlington Chamber Ribbon Cutting is on October 23, 2025, 4:30 pm – 5:30
pm All are invited.

Registration and Program Information

Visit www.amaymca.org for complete program details, schedules, and registration
information.

Financial assistance is available through the YMCA’s scholarship program, ensuring
that all children have access to programming regardless of economic circumstances.
No child is turned away due to inability to pay.

Community Partnership Opportunities

To learn more about partnership opportunities or how you can become an advocate for
the Central YMCA’;s Youth Program Center, contact Heidi Hardy at
[email protected] or call (817) 299-9629 x4100.

