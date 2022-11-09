Annual Job Fair Honors our Military Veterans but is Open to All Jobseekers

Facebook

Almost 10,000 Jobs Available at the “Hiring Red, White and You” Job Fair

DALLAS, Texas — The annual “Hiring Red, White and You” job fair will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 10:00am-2:00pm at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75215. The Gilley’s Dallas location will feature almost 150 employers and close to 10,000 part-time, full-time, and seasonal jobs.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to visit with several highly-motivated, renowned companies and apply for good living wage jobs. These positions include opportunities in logistics, education, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, hospitality, and more with employers such as DART, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Parkland Health, Dallas County and the City of Dallas. Many of these great companies have an immediate need for employees due to the demands on their industry.

“With 150 employers and 10,000 jobs, this is a great opportunity for Dallas County residents to find employment or upgrade your current job. In fact, if you are stuck in a dead-end low wage job, ‘make money moves’ and ‘come see Clay.’ There are likely employers hiring for your same position but paying higher wages and offering better benefits,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Come visit with employers and find out about the competitive wages and the possibility for tuition reimbursement and other benefits,” Jenkins continued.

Additionally, this statewide initiative will have two other regional locations for jobseekers to meet with employers, including locations at the Plano Event Center from 10am-3pm and at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas from 9am-2pm.

Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas operates eight centers across Dallas County with a full-time team dedicated to helping citizens find meaningful employment along with opportunities for job training, workplace education, child-care and educational initiatives.