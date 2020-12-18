All Day Search Results In Apprehension of Waxahachie Fugitive

Waxahachie Police Arrest Simon DeKerf of Waxahachie After All Day Pursuit

WAXAHACHIE – Waxahachie Police were only willing to release limited details about an all-day fugitive apprehension (not quite a manhunt according to a Waxahachie PD spokesperson) that ended in the arrest of 34-year-old Simon DeKerf of Waxahachie.

At 4:29 a.m. Thursday morning, December 17 the Waxahachie Police Department responded to a welfare check in the 1100 block of N. 77.

The welfare check resulted in a vehicle pursuit.

At an unknown time on Thursday DeKerf was seen and approached by officers at the Waxahachie Walmart/Racetrac parking lot area, which is when the pursuit might have officially began.

During pursuit, officers were able to track the suspect to an address in Ennis with the help of input from a citizen and the K-9 units. Law enforcement surrounded the residence late last night, and took him into custody shortly after 10pm.

K-9 Team Assisted With Search & Apprehension

By the time DeKerf was arrested there had been one K-9 team (K-9 Matthis) injured during pursuit because of stepping on a sharp object. There was a second K-9 team (K-9 Hondo) who later was part of the suspect apprehension.

There was also one Waxahachie officer injured when DeKerf ran him over in the Racetrac/Walmart parking lot. The injured officer did not receive life-threatening injuries.

DeKerf had originally been wanted by authorities and pursued yesterday due to a parole violation warrant. Records show DeKerf was booked in the Ellis County Jail on December 5, 2020 for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one in an amount under 1 gram. Without any prior convictions it is a state jail felony which carries a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 2 years.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department and the Ennis Police Department also assisted the Waxahachie Police Department in the search for DeKerf.

DeKerf was booked into the Ellis County jail at around 7 a.m. Friday morning and is listed on a “parole hold.” It is likely he will also be charged with the incident involving the police officer’s injury.

