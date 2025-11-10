Addison Celebrates the Holidays by Rockin’ Around the Circle

Facebook

Celebrate the holidays in Addison, Texas, throughout the month of December with nearly three dozen special events that will be offered in the Town’s signature green space, Addison Circle Park. Called Rockin’ Around the Circle, the events run from Nov. 28-Dec. 31, just in time for Santa to make his annual run.

The biggest event of the season happens on Friday, Dec. 5: the Addison Circle Holiday Tree Lighting. Addison Circle Park will transform into a winter wonderland filled with holiday magic, featuring a performance by The Ones, who will play a mix of holiday tunes and the high-energy hits for which they are known; cozy carriage rides and a special Holiday Wish Floating Lantern release into the Water Gardens that will set the night aglow. There will also be hot cocoa from Mr. Sugar Rush and sweet treats from Waffles O’licious available for purchase, plus free photo ops with Santa Claus. Mayor Bruce Arfsten will be on hand to light the tree, which will feature lights that dance along to Christmas tunes, including the classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Following the tree lighting is the season’s first performance of A Bur-Less-Q Nutcracker by MBS Productions. In the play, the women of the Beulaville Baptist Book Club are in dire straits financially, and as a last-ditch attempt to save their book club, they decide to do a fundraiser performance of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” The ballet troupe gets food poisoning, and the group hires the Velvet Kittens Burlesque Dancers to do the performance, not knowing what “burlesque” means. The end result? The most original, unusual and comical Nutcracker you have ever seen! Performances begin Thursday, Dec. 4 and run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 28 in The Addison Performing Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre. The play is meant for mature audiences.

Children can make their wishes known to the big man in red by writing Letters to Santa at Java & Hopps, located under the pavilion on the northeast side of Addison Circle Park. The free activity takes place Dec. 1-24.

Join Fernando the Artist for a lively night of creativity, where no artistic skills are needed — just bring your holiday spirit! Holiday Sip N Paint takes place Tuesday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 16 in the Stone Cottage next to The Addison, where you’ll sip on your favorite drink from the bar, relax and follow along as Fernando guides you in painting a festive masterpiece of your choice. It’s the perfect holiday outing with friends, guaranteed to bring joy, laughter and a splash of color to your season.

Santa Claus is very busy this time of year, but Mrs. Claus is stopping in for a few special visits. On Wednesday, Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 17, enjoy the wonder of the season at Storytime with Mrs. Claus. Your experience includes beloved children’s Christmas stories read by Mrs. Claus around the fireplace, hot chocolate and a cookie. As Christmas draws closer, experience the timeless magic of T’was the Night Before Christmas brought to life by Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 20 and Sunday, Dec. 21. Storytimes take place in the Stone Cottage next to The Addison Performing Arts Centre at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Reservations are required. Tickets are $5 per person.

The Addison presents “Dings and Strings,” a Christmas show featuring the Dorothy Shaw Bell Choir, the Plano Symphony Orchestra and the Fort Worth After School Music Academy. This combined force joins to perform a glorious Christmas concert under the leadership of Nate Krieger. The performances will fill The Addison with joy! Show times are 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 in the Main Stage. Tickets are $25 for adults (ages 13+) and $10 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger are considered lap guests and get free admission.

All aboard for Movie Night at The Addison on Saturday, Dec. 13 with a free showing of “The Polar Express.” Hop on and enjoy the ride to the North Pole on the big screen and learn an invaluable lesson about the true spirit of Christmas.

On Sunday, Dec. 14, The Addison presents “Just Strings – A Plano Symphony Orchestra Christmas.” This live music performance features all your favorite holiday classics. Bring your family to this Addison tradition and get into the holiday spirit! The performance will be held at 3 p.m. on The Addison’s Main Stage. Tickets are $20 for adults (ages 13+) and $10 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger are considered lap guests and get free admission.

On Saturday, Dec. 20, bring your pup to Addison Circle Park for Feliz Navi-Dog. Treat your furry companions to a day of festive fun with free Santa Paws photos, Leo’s Bark holiday treats and winter wonderland pup cups for your furry friends. It’s a festive day of treats, tails and holiday cheer – paws-itively perfect for pets and people alike!

Rounding out the month, Pegasus Theatre presents MacMurder! from Dec. 26-31. This world premiere production is an original comedy-murder mystery that captures the look and feel of an old Hollywood movie from the 1930s and 1940s. The script will feature three crime-fighting characters: Harry Hunsacker (an inept but endearing private detective), Nigel Grouse (Harry’s paid-by-the-hour assistant), and Lt. Foster of the real police (a regular guy who is constantly driven crazy by Harry’s hare-brained ideas). They encounter a host of eccentric characters and are soon faced with a “whodunit.” One of the characters has been bumped off and others are at risk, unless Harry, Nigel and Lt. Foster can decipher the clues, catch the bad guys (or gals), and see that justice is served. When the Dec. 31 performance ends, the party begins to ring in the new year!

But that’s not all the holiday magic Addison has to offer. Carriage rides through the Town’s Christmas lights are available every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Nov. 28 through Dec. 21. Cozy up and take in the festive sights and sounds as you glide through the beautifully decorated Addison Circle District. Perfect for creating warm holiday memories with loved ones, these carriage rides are a magical way to experience the district’s winter wonderland ambience. Carriages can take up to nine guests; ticket prices depend on group size. See the ticketing website for details.

And the restaurants and businesses around Addison Circle are getting in on the holiday action as well. Several are offering specials and discounts through the holidays. See visitaddison.com/holidays to find out more.

ADDISON ROCKIN’ AROUND THE CIRCLE EVENTS

Events take place at Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, or The Addison Performing Arts Centre, 15650 Addison Road. Unless otherwise indicated, go to visitaddison.com/holidays for more information and to purchase tickets (when necessary).

Letters to Santa

Dec. 1-24 at Java & Hopps

Free

Tree Lighting Ceremony

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at Addison Circle Park

Free

A Bur-Less-Q Nutcracker

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Sundays from Dec. 4-28 at The Addison’s Studio Theatre

$29-$40

mbsproductions.info

Holiday Sip & Paint

Tuesday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Stone Cottage

$40

Storytime with Mrs. Claus

Wednesday, Dec.10 and Wednesday, Dec.17 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Stone Cottage

$5 per person

Dings & Strings

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. on The Addison’s Main Stage

$25 adults / $10 kids ages 4+

Movie Night at The Addison: “The Polar Express”

6:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 on The Addison’s Main Stage

Free

Just Strings – A Plano Symphony Orchestra Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. on The Addison’s Main Stage

$20 adults / $20 kids ages 4+

Feliz Navi-Dog

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20 at Addison Circle Park

Free

T’was the Night Before Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 20 and Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Stone Cottage

$5 per person

Macmurder

Dec. 26-31 on The Addison’s Main Stage

Visit pegasustheatre.org for tickets and show times

For information on all events in Addison, see VisitAddison.com.