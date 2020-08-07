422 New COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County, 10 New Deaths

Wearing Masks Seems To Be Key To Declining COVID-19 Cases In Dallas

DALLAS — Today, Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 422 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 53,291, including 746 confirmed deaths. An additional 167 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,029, including 5 probable deaths from COVID-19.

“We continue to see benefits from wearing masks. Unfortunately, today we had 10 confirmed deaths which is a somber reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19 and the need for us to continue to wear masks, maintain six foot distance, use frequent hand washing, avoid unnecessary trips outside the home, and avoid completely going to areas where masks cannot be worn one hundred percent of the time.

If we continue to stay on the course that we’re on with masking and good decision making, I believe we can continue to see a decline that will get less people sick, keep more businesses open and get our kids back to school and activities sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

The additional 10 confirmed deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Over 2,500 Children In Dallas County Have Been Diagnosed With COVID-19 Since July

Over 2,514 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st. Of those there are 61 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dallas County.

Save

The number of COVID-19 patients in Dallas County continue to be elevated. There were 630 people in acute care for the period ending Thursday, August 6. Additionally, the number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 459 in the 24 hour period ending Thursday, August 6. So about 21% of all emergency department visits in the county were COVID-19 related according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

Save

Comments

comments