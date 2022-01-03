2,095 Active COVID-19 Cases In Ellis County

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

COVID-19 Numbers Higher Due To Backlog

Texas DSHS reporting today included a backlog of cases from 12/27-12/31, resulting in a big jump in cases reported by county. The Department of State Health Services did not update its daily COVID-19 data from Friday, Dec. 31, through Sunday, Jan. 2, because of the New Year’s holiday. Thus, today’s numbers are much higher than normal.

For example, Ellis County active cases jumped up to 2,095 active cases. Sadly, fatalities in Ellis County also increased by two for a total of 493. (*that’s since the beginning of the pandemic) Hospitalizations in Ellis County have decreased from last week from 47 down to 39. Seven of those are in the ICU and 32 are on a MedSurg unit.

Texas DSHS says, “The risk of infection is very high. Against Omicron, full vaccination and boosters significantly reduce the chance of severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death.”

Boosters For 12-15 Year Olds Authorized By FDA

While the FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 boosters for adolescents 12-15 years old today, the CDC must authorize shots before they can be given. The CDC is expected to meet and approve the boosters for 12-15 year olds later this week. In addition, the FDA changed the amount of time between the 2nd shot and a booster to 5 months. So, anyone 12 and up can get a Pfizer-BioNTech booster at least 5 months after their primary vaccination (of the Pfizer vaccine) versus 6 months.

According to BNO News, Texas reported 184,102 new coronavirus cases for a 4-day period, up 212% from the same period last week. Across the US, the number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 is the highest since last January, at over 103,000.

Finding a COVID-19 Test

If you need to get tested for COVID-19, you can check CVS or Walgreen’s for drive-thru testing, or schedule at a site near you via curative.com or gogettested.com. Please note some sites are no longer accepting walk-ins and may not have appointments available on the same day. The site in Midlothian at the MISD Multipurpose Stadium does not have any available slots for tomorrow, and less than 100 for Wednesday.

Due to an increase in demand some at home test kits have increased in price. The BinaxNOW test kits at Walmart were $14 for a two pack and have increased to $19.88 and are going in and out of stock.

Additional COVID-19 test sites in Dallas County include:

Dallas College is operating two large scale testing sites at their Mountain View and Richland campuses for people who are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID. Appointments can be made here: My Covid Appointment

Dallas College Mountain View Campus – Monday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

4849 West Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211 (Stadium Parking Lot)

Dallas College Richland Campus – Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

12800 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75243 (Parking Lot E)