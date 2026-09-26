October Art Auctions and Events in Dallas

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Texas Vignette brings 60 women artists from across Texas who were selected for the 2026 Vignette Art Fair, Oct. 1-3 at On The Levee in the Dallas Design District. The eighth-annual fair is free and open to the public Oct. 2-3, with two ticketed preview opportunities – a new Patron Welcome Dinner Sept. 30 and a Preview Benefit Oct. 1.

Presented by Texas Vignette, the juried event is unique in that it is fully submission-based, presented in an exhibition-style setting, and solely features the work of women artists. Most significantly, 100% of all sales proceeds go directly to the artists. The 2026 curator is Alison de Lima Greene, Isabel Brown Wilson Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH), where she has served since 1984.

Texas Vignette Received 233 Applications representing more than 1,500 works – both record numbers for the organization – from artists in 76 cities. After careful consideration, Greene selected 60 artists from cities across the state, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco, Austin, Houston, El Paso, Nacogdoches, Los Fresnos and Rhome.

Texas Vignette Curator

“I’m immensely grateful to all the artists who submitted work for consideration. What impressed me most was the depth of vision across the submissions, offering a portrait of the state of the arts not just in Texas, but across America,” said Greene. “One of the challenges of curating a show like this is staying attuned to shared themes and concerns, while respecting independent endeavors as well. Ultimately, the selections that make up this exhibition give viewers the opportunity to slow down, to look closely and make to discoveries of their own.”

From collages, wood works and laser-cut paper kudzu to archival pigment prints and powerful photography, this year’s fair will feature 100 works in a broad mix of mediums and disciplines. The selected artists represent a range of backgrounds, career stages and creative perspectives, offering visitors a glimpse into the depth and diversity of contemporary art being created by Texas women.

Founded in 2017, Texas Vignette seeks to bridge the gender disparity gap, as women artists continue to be underrepresented in museum exhibitions, acquisitions and galleries compared to their male counterparts. In recent years, works by women artists have accounted for only 10-15% of total auction sales globally, while women remain similarly underrepresented by major galleries across North America and Europe.

Vignette Art Fair Admission

Vignette Art Fair will be open with free admission Friday, Oct. 2, from noon-7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. In addition, a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase to the Patron Welcome Dinner Sept. 30, from 6-9 p.m., featuring an exclusive first-look experience with a seated dinner and wine pairing. Guests may also purchase tickets to the Preview Benefit on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 6-9 p.m., which features meet-and-greets with the artists and curator, music, light bites and an open bar. For more information, go to texasvignette.org.

Texas Art Auction

David Dike Fine Art hosts the 30th Anniversary Texas Art Auction on October 10 at the gallery in Alpha Plaza in Farmers Branch. The sale will be a live auction that showcases over 350 lots of Texas Art ranging from early and traditional to contemporary works. Headlining in this year’s auction are two major Merritt Mauzey paintings from the 1930s and 40s, along with a strong selection of paintings by Everett Spruce, William Lester, John Douglass and others.

“We are excited to celebrate the Gallery’s 40th Anniversary along with the 30th Anniversary of our Texas Art Auction,” says Gallery owner David Dike. “I am thankful for the opportunity to work with clients in building fine Texas art collections.”

Conducting the sale will be auctioneer Jason Brooks TXS 16216. There will be In-Person Bidding, Live On-line Bidding, Phone, and Absentee Bidding. Auction guests will enjoy Bubbles and Bites, catered by Rodeo Goat.

On the day of the auction, Saturday, Oct. 10, doors open at 9 a.m. Bidding starts promptly at 10 a.m. CST. For information about previews or other questions, please contact the gallery by email ([email protected]) or phone 214-720-4044.