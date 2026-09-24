Burger Schmurger Celebrates Milestone With Giveaways

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Burger Schmurger is closing in on a major milestone – 500,000 smashed burger patties, just 17 months after opening its permanent East Dallas location. The neighborhood burger bar expects to hit the milestone any day now, averaging nearly 1,000 patties smashed each day. And when that 500,000th patty hits the griddle, the guest who orders the burger featuring it will be the one taking home the prizes.

To celebrate the milestone, Burger Schmurger will award the lucky guest a $500 Burger Schmurger gift card and a customized 18K gold burger necklace. They will also have the opportunity to have their name and photo added to the Burger Schmurger wall, with confetti cannons and additional surprises rounding out the celebration.

For a neighborhood burger bar that began as a backyard pop-up, reaching half a million smashed patties in less than a year and a half marks a major moment for the brand. Known for its cult-favorite crisp-edged smashburgers, Burger Schmurger has built a devoted Dallas following with a straightforward approach to the classic American burger.

“We knew people loved our burgers, but getting this close to 500,000 smashed patties in less than a year and a half is an incredible milestone for our family and our team,” said Dave Culwell, co-owner of Burger Schmurger. “What started as a backyard pop-up has grown into a community of people who come back for the burgers, the atmosphere and the experience. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us, and we wanted to have a little fun with the milestone by celebrating the person who gets that 500,000th patty.”

Burger Schmurger Menu

Burger Schmurger’s menu features a variety of crisp-edged smashburgers, with both single- and double-patty options ranging from the original Schmurger to creative combinations like the Maverick, Pasadena, East Dallas and Clermont Hotel. A rotating Burger of the Month keeps the menu fresh and gives regulars another reason to come back.

More than the burgers themselves, Burger Schmurger has built a following around its laid-back, high-spirited atmosphere and unmistakable personality. From karaoke nights and vintage-inspired design to its strong neighborhood feel, the concept brings together food, nostalgia and community without taking itself too seriously.

Now, the countdown is on. The 500,000th patty could be smashed any day – and one very lucky guest will be there to order it. For more information, visit burgerschmurger.com.