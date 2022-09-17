2022 DFW Area Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals

Facebook

Fall weather might not have arrived in the Dallas Fort Worth area yet, but the pumpkins have arrived. Local pumpkin patches are either open or prepping for opening weekend. Make plans early to take advantage of fall savings.

Alvarado

Country Critters Farm

Address: 3709 County Rd. 617 Alvarado, TX 76009

Admission: Weekend Admission

$15 per person

$15 per person Kids 2 and Under are Free

Seniors are $7

Dates:

Pumpkin Patch begins October 1st They are open Weekend hours(beginning Oct 1st): Saturday and Sunday open 10 am to 5 pm (gates close at 4 pm) Country Critters Farm is open weekdays by reservation only. Activities include: bounce houses, tractor and train playground, petting zoo, pony rides, barrel train rides, hay rides, wooden maze, duck races (ducks are $1), hay pyramid, game areas, pumpkin patch, and more!

Each paying child will get to pick a pie size pumpkin from the patch and can decorate it with markers. Plus, they’ve added corn cannons and bounce racers this year! Also they announced they will have live Texas Country music on Saturdays during Pumpkin Patch!! The farm may close due to rain, or very muddy conditions.

No dogs or pets allowed.

Sunset Hill Tree Farm

Address: 3400 County Road 206, Alvarado

Dates: Saturday and Sunday in October 9am–5pm

Bring the family to explore the tree farm and pumpkin patch, and burn some energy at the bounce house and playground, scarecrow hayride, train rides, pumpkin paint, horse shoes, a climbing wall for kids and more.

Admission: $10 per person; free for ages 3 and younger

Canton

YesterLand Farm

15410 I-20, Canton

Fall Admission ticket includes Access to our Sunflower Field (in September), Pumpkin Patch (in October), Corn Maze, Farm Attractions and UNLIMITED Amazement Park Rides! There’s MORE! Stick around when the sun goes down for our Spooktacular Nights activities every Friday and Saturday from October 1 – 29, included with your purchase of an admission ticket!

​

OPEN FOR FALL SEPTEMBER 17 – NOVEMBER 6

SEPTEMBER HOURS

Saturday: 10am – 7pm

Sunday: 10am – 7pm

OCTOBER HOURS

Friday: 10am – 10pm

Saturday: 10am – 10pm

Sunday: 10am – 7pm

NOVEMBER HOURS:

Saturday: 10am – 6pm

Sunday: 10am – 6pm

Spooktacular Nights: Friday and Saturday nights October 1 – 29. Activities begin at dark and end at 10pm. Fireworks start at 8:30pm.

Farm Attractions: Amazement Park Rides, lots of Photo Ops, Corn Maze, Wagon Train Rides, Animal Town, Pig Races, Rubber Duck Races, WesterLand Village & Playground Area.

​

Spooktacular Nights Activities (Begins at dark until close): Creepy Corn Maze, Chuckle’s FunHouse, Goblin Glow, Vertigo Vortex, Friday night & Saturday night Fireworks, Amazement Park Rides & Zombie Paintball (Requires 2-4 tokens).

​

Tickets are final sale and non-refundable. Each admission is valid any one date during the Fall 2022 season.

Cleburne

Mainstay Farm

Address: 1004 W. Bethesda Rd.

Pre-Season Sale get tickets until September 19th https://www.mainstayfarm.com/fall-pricing. Mainstay Farm offers a wide range of activities from hay rides, mazes, pedal karts, a treehouse and more. Children 2 & under are free.

Dates & Hours: September 24 – November 5

​September: Sat: 10am-9pm & Sun: 11am-6pm

​October: Fri: 5pm-9pm, Sat: 10am-9pm, & Sun: 11am-6pm

​November: Sat: 10am-9pm

ADMISSION INCLUDES:

NEW Climb & Play, Texas Big Wheel, Wine Terrace, Pumpkin Patch, Sunflower Garden (while supplies last), Texas Tubin’ Hill, Dipsy Doodle Coaster, Haymarket Gifts & Home Decor, Hayride, Hay Play & Jump, Pumpkin House, The Dig, Double Wide Slide, Flying Cub, Triple Decker Treehouse Fort, Farmer Hammock, Standing Teeter Totters, Pedal Kart Race Track, Up & Over Maze, In-&-Out Maze, Wooden Maze, Jumping Pillows, 100 ft. Super Chute Slide, Balancing Labyrinth, Latvian Group Swing, Yee Haa Hoops, Farmula 1 Trike Racing, Red Baron Swing, Yee Haa Express Train, Upsy Dazy Swing, Farm Animals, Live Music (Fri Evenings & Sat Afternoons).

Additional Cost: Mega Blasters: $7 for 7 shots, Farm Funny Face Painting: $6-$9, Water Balloon Toss

Dallas

Autumn at the Arboretum Sep. 17–Oct. 31, 2022

8525 Garland Road, Dallas, TX

100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash, hailing from THE pumpkin capital of Texas, Floydada, throughout the garden. This year’s theme ‘A Fall Fairy Tale’ features the return of Cinderella’s Carriage, along with themed pumpkin houses that make up the acclaimed Pumpkin Village, and of course, a maze for younger visitors. Other gourd-eous displays reimagine classic tales of Jack & The Beanstalk, The Three Little Pigs, The Sword in the Stone and One Thousand and One Nights.

Dates: Sep. 17–Oct. 31, 2022

Admission: $17 adults, $12 for kids 2−12, kids 2 and younger. are free

Dallas Farmers Market

The Shed, 1010 S. Pearl Expressway, Dallas

Dates :Shop for pumpkins at the Farmers Market and on October 16 enjoy live music and kids crafts from 9am–5pm.

Admission: None.

Ennis, TX

Pumpkin Patch and Hay Maze, 302 N Dallas St, Ennis, TX 75119-4014

Join us for a HAY-mazing time! This year’s pumpkin patch and hay maze will give them “pumpkin” to talk about!

Designed and Engineered by MESA, you will be stunned to see this year’s changes!

Available at no cost from October 1st through October 28th 10am-9pm!

On October 28th-30th the hay maze and pumpkin patch will become a part of the Autumn Daze Festival grounds and reopen to the public for free on October 31st!

Fort Worth, TX

Lone Star Agventures opens for 🎃FALL FUN🎃 on October 1st, bringing the farm to Fort Worth!

Come visit us at the Shops at Clearfork and make some memories! Open during the month of October for the fall season, we offer 1000’s of pumpkins, fall décor, a play area, and lots of amazing photo ops!

SEASON & HOURS

Open October 1st – 30th, 2022

Wednesday – Fridays 4-7pm

Saturdays & Sundays 10am-7pm

(Closed Mondays & Tuesdays)

TICKETS:

$17/person (plus tax & fees)

Children under 3 yrs: FREE

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

GET YOUR TICKETS FOR FALL FUN:

fortworthpumpkinpatch.com

Grapevine, TX

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm & Corn Maze

Dates: Opening Friday, September 30th at 3:00 pm-CASH ONLY

The Farm will be CLOSED on Mondays and Tuesdays (With the exception of Columbus Day, Monday 10/10, Open 11 am – 8 pm & Halloween 10/31 – hours TBA)

Navigate the corn maze with two acres of towering corn stalks, some standing 9 ft. tall, go for an old fashioned hayride, or find the perfect pumpkin for your front porch.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Adults and Kids 12 and over …$15

Kids ages 4-11 … $10

3 and under Free

Senior Citizens & Veterans …..$5

Wednesday and Thursday

Free until 5 pm

After 5 pm:

Adults and Kids 12 and over …$10

Kids ages 4-11 … $5

3 and under FreeSenior Citizens & Veterans …..Free

Admission fee includes admission into the corn maze and parking

Midlothian

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm

1530 Indian Creek Drive

Midlothian, TX 76065

(469) 612-3331

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm Photo by Brittney Burnett

Dates: October 1 – October 30, 2022

🍁 Saturdays 10am-6pm

🍁 Sundays 1pm- 6pm

🍁 Open one weekday – Monday, October 10, from 10am-3pm, in observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day

🍁 Admission can be bought online at www.shadowcreekpumpkinfarm.com, or in person on operating day

20+ acres of shaded creekside fall fun! Many vendors will be on site offering food and beverages for purchase.

Fun includes hay rides, corn maze adventures, giant jump pad, barnyard and animal interaction area, vintage farm equipment, hay hill slides, game area including pumpkin tic tac toe, corn hole and washers, tractor seesaws and of course, pumpkins!