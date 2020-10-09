Hutchins Names Street After Much Loved Resident Joe Ed Wallace

Wallace Loved Hutchins, The Feeling Is Mutual

HUTCHINS – Joe Ed Wallace moved to Hutchins in 1970 to accept a position of patrolman. It was while working as a patrolman that he met his future wife, Freida. They were married in June of 1972.

Wallace later became the Chief of Police in Hutchins and with a passion for volunteer work, he led the Reserve Police force in the city introducing the young officers to law enforcement.

Over the next 40 years Wallace held several positions with the City of Hutchins in addition to Police Chief, which included sitting on the City Council, Mayor, 911 Dispatcher, Public Works Supervisor and Financial Officer. He retired from the position of Financial Officer for the City of Hutchins in 2010.

Because of his dedication to the city the Hutchins City Council unanimously adopted a resolution on July 20, 2020 to official name a new street located in the 1500 block of West Wintergreen “Joe Ed Wallace Way”.

Last week the city held the street name and dedication ceremony in a token of appreciation for Wallace’s dedication to the community for over 30 years.

“His legacy will remain in Hutchins right where it belongs,” Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez said.

Always Available To The Citizens

“He had a love for Hutchins and would help out wherever needed,” a press release said about Wallace. “Even pitching in to pick up the garbage once. He was always available to the citizens when needed. That meant sometimes working seven days a week and being on call 24 hours.”

In fact, his first date with his wife was interrupted by an overturned milk truck on the highway. She had to call her mother to pick her up from the date.

Wallace always held a great at admiration for Police and Fire. One of his last outings was a visit to the Hutchins Fire Station to see the new Fire Truck.

Wallace is remembered as always looking for opportunities to give back to the community. During the holiday season he would dress up and play Santa Claus for his church and other local events. He continued to play Santa until 1990. His other passion was his children’s school activities. He coached Volleyball, Basketball and Track. He cleaned gyms, bought refreshments for the kids on the team and would get to the track early in the morning to smooth and restripe the track.

In 1990 Wallace received the award for Excellence in Positive Coaching from the Dallas Parochial League.

His other love was the Masonic Lodge. He became a member of Hutchins Lodge 1154 in the early 1970’s and held all the Chairs including Worshipful Master and District Deputy Grand Master. He was awarded the Golden Trowel Award in 1990.

Wallace, originally from Hillsboro died on June 22 and is survived by Freida, his wife of 48 years, a son, a daughter and five grandchildren as well as a brother and two sisters-in-law.

