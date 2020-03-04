Conductor Carl Topilow, Fort Worth Symphony Present “Oh, What a Night”

This weekend see “Oh, What a Night” at Bass Performance Hall With Conductor Carl Topilow

FORT WORTH, TX — The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of world-renowned conductor Carl Topilow, presents a program of Broadway show-stoppers from March 6-8, 2020. Topilow and the orchestra will be joined by acclaimed tenor, Connor Bogart.

Performed in the Bass Performance Hall, “Oh, What a Night” is a special program designed for die-hard Broadway fans that promises fun and entertainment for all. The celebrated orchestra will perform selections from Chicago, The Music Man, West Side Story, Ragtime, Grease, Les Miserables, and of course Jersey Boys for a memorable night of favorite show tunes.

Topilow is Music Director and Conductor for three different orchestras, including the Cleveland Pops Orchestra, National Repertory Orchestra, the Firelands Symphony Orchestra. He is well-known for running the Cleveland Institute of Music’s conducting program for an impressive 37 years. Topilow’s toe-tapping talent and legendary clarinet solos are sure to enthrall audiences during these concerts in Fort Worth.

Carl Topilow is highly regarded as a conductor and instrumentalist. He has appeared around the world as a guest composer with more than 120 orchestras, in 37 US states and 13 other countries.

Celebrated vocalist Connor Bogart and Cleveland Pops conductor Carl Topilow take you on a whirlwind tour of the Great White Way in this fun program, performing cherished hits from your favorite musicals. You’ll enjoy selections from Chicago, The Music Man, West Side Story, Ragtime, Grease, Les Miserables, and of course Jersey Boys. “Oh, what a night” of Broadway show-stoppers!

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

Carl Topilow, Conductor

Connor Bogart, Vocalist

Friday, March 6 at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 7 at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 8 at 2pm

Bass Performance Hall

525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Tickets and more information may be found here.

