2020 Volvo XC90 Is Worthy Of Awards

I first drove the Volvo XC90 at the Texas Truck Rodeo the year of it’s launch, 2002. It was one of the first Crossover SUVs, if not the very first. I loved it then, and so did everyone else who drove it. The XC90 won the Truck Rodeo that year and went on to win almost every major award in the industry that year. I remember seeing more trophies at each auto show as the next year progressed. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, it had only the Truck of Texas trophy in it’s display area. As the year progressed, there were more awards in each succeeding show from Dallas, to Houston, to New York, to Geneva, to Frankfurt, to Los Angeles and so on.

It was a giant hit then and has gotten nothing but better ever since. This past week I was treated to a new 2020 Volvo XC90 T8-AWD Inscription. This is the top of the line in the Volvo fleet and adds many features to the base model XC90. The Basic XC90 T5 Momentum model comes off the line at $48,350 and already offers more capabilities than the initial award-winning model. My Inscription sported a base MSRP of $67,500 and even at that there were a number of special options that added another $19,090 to that base. Only the prospective buyer can decide if they wish to upgrade from the T5 to an Inscription or even more so from the base Inscription to add all the extras on my test model.

XC90 Inscription

My Inscription test model included Nappa Leather front ventilated front seats, a tailored dashboard, power cushion extenders on the front seats, high level illumination in the interior, special wheels and tires, front park assist, linear walnut wood inlays, and a 600 watt Harmon Kardon audio system with 14 speakers. But, the Inscription special optioning didn’t stop at that! Full LED bending headlights, a high pressure headlight cleaning system, a 360 degree surround-show camera, and a graphical heads up display are included.

My Inscription XC90 was equipped with a luxury package which includes backrest massaging seats, heated rear seats and steering wheel, a special headliner, leather grab handles, visors and steering wheel. My model also had a park assist pilot, 4-corner air suspension, and 21 inch multi spoke wheels.

Many Options, Surrounded by Luxury

All these special options must make one wonder what comes with the base model. Well, that list is even longer, and, as I have said, already goes far above and beyond what that first award-winning model included back near the turn of the century. I should point out that power is abundant with a 400 horsepower turbocharged engine sporting 472 lb. ft. of torque coupled with an 8-speed start/stop transmission.

The XC90 seats eight luxuriously with Nappa leather throughout. It has blind spot detection, steering assist, cross-traffic alert, pilot assist, leather wrapped wheel, heated 10-way power front seats, two-zone climate control, and a number of the features listed above as added options as well. I haven’t figured out why one would select the option packages since many of the features are already included. I would recommend visiting your dealer to discuss all the possibilities.

One thing I can say for certain, the millennium launch model was wonderful. This model goes far above and beyond. It is well worth investigating further. When visiting the dealer, make sure you ask about the Volvo European delivery option which will not only save you money on your new vehicle, but also get you an exciting trip to Sweden and beyond!

