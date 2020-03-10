Life School Announces Future Chefs Winners

Students Prepared “Reimagined Favorite Lunch” in Effort to Learn More About Healthy Eating

WAXAHACHIE, TX – In the United States, nearly 1 in 5 school-age children and young people (6 to 19 years) have obesity. Life School is working to change this statistic by teaching students about the importance of making healthy food choices through a cooking contest hosted by its food service provider, Sodexo.

“The Future Chefs event encourages students to get interested in healthy eating by getting them in the kitchen and preparing a meal from scratch,” said Sodexo General Manager Krista Courtney. “Future Chefs is something Sodexo does around the country and we are excited to be able to bring this to Life School. Next year we hope to open it up to more students.”

Students entered the competition earlier this year by sharing a kid-friendly recipe in the category of “Reimagine Your Favorite Lunch”. All recipes had to be made from scratch. Based upon their recipe submissions two 4th graders, two 5th graders and two 6th graders from participating campuses were chosen to prepare and present their recipes before a panel of judges in the final Future Chefs event on Friday, February 28.

The students were paired up with Sodexo employees to make their dishes to ensure everyone stayed safe. The Future Chefs were judged on two criteria: presentation and taste. First place won a bicycle, 2nd place a new set of pots and pans and 3rd place earned a dish set, cookbook and miscellaneous cooking supplies.

2020 Future Chefs Winners

The winners of the 2020 Future Chefs cooking challenge for Life School were:

● 1st Place – Hailee Mitchel of Life School Red Oak Elementary

● 2nd Place – Victoria Turner of Life School Red Oak Elementary

● 3rd Place – JaQualyn Woodard of Life School Oak Cliff Elementary

● 4th Place – Isabel Felton of Life School Cedar Hill Elementary

About Life School

Life School opened as an open-enrollment public charter school in 1998 and has schools in Carrollton, Oak Cliff, Dallas, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Red Oak, and Waxahachie. The mission of Life School is to develop leaders with life skills through strong academics, character training, and partnerships with parents and the community.

