Tide Cleaners Helps Lighten the Load for Dallas Front-Line Responders

Tide Cleaners locations in the Dallas area will provide free laundry services to medical personnel, police officers and firefighters during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dallas, Texas – April 3, 2020 — Front-line responders are putting their safety on the line every day to ensure the health and well-being of the Dallas community during the current COVID-19 Pandemic and Tide would like to help lighten the load on them and their immediate family members. Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners will provide free laundry services to medical personnel, police officers and firefighters at all Tide Cleaners locations in the Dallas area. Tide Cleaners businesses are locally owned and operated in the Dallas community. In an uncertain time, Tide Cleaners hopes to provide the certainty of clean clothes to the community in an effort to help those that help us.

Dallas medical personnel, police officers, firefighters and their immediate family can locate a nearby Tide Cleaners and get their personal clothes washed and dry cleaned for free beginning today. Storefronts can wash items like jeans, shorts and tee-shirts as well as socks and undergarments. Tide Cleaners believes in the importance of life over laundry. With front-line responders focused on saving lives and providing much-needed care for those in our community, that is more true now than ever before.

The process is easy for Dallas-area front-line responders and their immediate family members:

Visit Hope.TideCleaners.com to find out more about the service and find the nearest Tide Cleaners.

Pack up your dirty laundry and either drive to your nearest Tide Cleaners storefront or request home service pick-up at participating locations. Verify that you are a front-line responder with badges or a valid form of identification. Must have a photo ID or picture of it if you’re a family member who is bringing it on their behalf. Please share through closed window or text message image to a Guest Services Representative. Please feel free to include a copy of your form of identification in the bag as well.

You can use Tide Cleaners services the following ways:

o 24/7 Access – Use our drop box for drop-off and our kiosks for pick-up anytime, day or night

o Drive-Thru & Carside Valet – Stay in your car and one of our service representatives will assist you for pick-up, drop-off and order payment

o Delivery to Home – At participating locations

o Lobby – We utilize bins to help minimize person to person contact. If you visit our lobby, please practice CDC guidance and maintain safe distance from employees and other guests

Our stores continue to have high standards for hygiene and sanitation. We have increased the frequency of cleaning our stores, countertops and other surfaces as precautionary measures. We’ve increased the frequency of employees washing their hands with soap and water and drying their hands with paper towels. Additionally, we use rubber gloves to handle garments. We are continuing to follow guidelines and recommendations set in place by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for all Tide Cleaners locations and we will continue to update our proactive response plan accordingly.

At Tide Cleaners, we are committed to using an extensive cleaning process for all garments to ensure an effective and professional clean. Our dry-cleaning process involves high temperatures and uses environmentally friendly technology. We have scientists working around the clock to ensure our guests receive a thorough clean on all garments that are brought to Tide Cleaners.

To set up a partnership with a local hospital, fire department, police station or front-line responder organization, please visit Hope.TideCleaners.com for contact information.

Front-line responders eligible for free services include paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, medical researchers, police officers and firefighters. Immediate family include next of kin or individuals that share the same household address. Free laundry services are available for up to four bags per household per week until April 30, 2020.

Tide Cleaners will continue to evaluate the duration of this service and best ways to lighten the load. When Tide Cleaners reaches capacity for the day, we will let guests know that we are unable to accept any further loads that day and they can return the following day to have their laundry done. COVID-19 exposed clothing, clothing worn while treating patients, leathers, comforters and wedding dresses are not eligible. Free laundry services exclude Tide Cleaners locker locations.

“We are proud to launch Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners in the Dallas community,” said Jenny Maxwell, Associate Director for Tide. “The front-line responders of Dallas are working tirelessly to keep our community safe. Our hope is to make everyday chores like laundry as seamless as possible and lighten the load for those at the front lines during this time.”

For over 70 years Tide has been changing the way we do laundry and continually helping deliver the cleanest clothes you can get. Tide Loads of Hope Powered by Tide Cleaners continues in that tradition and looks to help those that ensure the health and well-being of the Dallas local communities.

Dallas Tide Cleaners locations:

Addison Airport

2457 Midway Rd

Carrollton TX 75006

Preston Hollow

10242 Midway Rd

Dallas TX 75229

N MacArthur

2900 N. MacArthur Blvd

Irving TX 75062

For additional information on the services being provided by Tide Cleaners in the Dallas area please visit Hope.TideCleaners.com or go to TideCleaners.com to find a laundry drop-off location close to you.

