16 New COVID-19 Deaths in Dallas County, 257 New Cases

A record number of deaths reported in Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am June 2, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 257 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 10,719, including 245 deaths.

The additional 16 deaths are being reported today include:

-A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

-A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

-A man in his 100’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 245 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

We are continuing to see a sustained daily census of around 300 COVID-19 patients in Dallas County hospitals over the past week. Additionally, we are seeing a sustained number of individuals presenting to Dallas County hospital emergency rooms with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. Approximately 21% of emergency room visits in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Monday, June 1st, representing some 366 patients, presented to Dallas County emergency room with COVID-19 symptoms.

“Today we experienced a record number of new positive cases as well as a record number of deaths. We’ve seen a trend upward from well below 200 at the beginning of last week to the mid-200s this week in new cases. Unfortunately, we have not seen any decline in the metrics of ICU admissions, hospitalizations for COVID-19, ER visits for COVID-19 symptoms, and deaths that the CDC and the local health experts are tracking to determine when it’s safe to loosen restrictions on activities. It is wise for everyone to focus not on what is legal, but rather on what is safe. Avoid large crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing when outside the home and wear a cloth face covering to protect yourself and as a sign of respect and protection for your fellow person when on public transportation or in businesses, plus use good and frequent hygiene.

I have implemented a curfew at Dallas County buildings outside of any city’s curfew zone of 8:30 at night. This allows for peaceful protests at a government location until a little bit before sundown, and then gives people the opportunity to return to their cars before it gets dark. I want to say this to our peaceful protestors: I’m committed to protecting your right to protest, but I’m also committed to your public health. To the extent possible, please find ways to maintain 6 foot social distancing, wear a face covering when in crowds, and recognize that from a public health perspective, it is dangerous and not advisable to participate in large gatherings. Having said that, you have a constitutional right, and Governor Abbott’s Open Texas documents allow for those gatherings, and we will ensure your safety on County property should you choose to protest.

We must listen to one another. I don’t learn by talking and I doubt anyone else does either. We learn by listening with respect. We must find a way to forge a new normal for policing and violence against black residents, and also a new normal for the way that we interact with one another during this time of COVID-19 until a vaccine is found. Texans are strongest when they stand together. We are a big diverse state with many different people and many different ideas but we are a welcoming state, and a people who seek justice and know that there can be no true peace without justice. May we all come together in a spirit of mutual respect and radically transform the way we police and the way we perceive one another,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

