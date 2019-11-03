11 Year Old Cedar Hill Child’s Death Under Investigation

*** Death Investigation ***

On 11-2-19 at approximately 1943 hours, Patrol responded to the 900 Blk of S. Highland regarding a shooting with injury. The victim, an 11 yr old child, was found deceased in his parent’s bedroom. According to the grandfather, the parents were at an event and the grandfather was watching the children. The grandfather was downstairs with the 8 yr old watching TV. The victim was upstairs playing video games in his room. The grandfather heard a noise and went upstairs and found the victim on the floor in the parents room. There was a handgun near the victim. The grandfather then called 911.

Both children attend CHISD schools and the school district will be coordinating any counseling services needed on campus.

This is a very difficult time for the family, friends and our community. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.

The Cedar Hill Police Department is conducting an investigation into this incident.

Comments

comments