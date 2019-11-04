“CATS” Returns to Dallas Summer Musicals

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS In Dallas

Cat lovers rejoice! Your favorite musical–Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “CATS” returns to the Music Hall at Fair Park Nov. 5-17. Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America present the North American touring production as the opening show for DSM’s 2019/2020 season.

Based on T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s original musical opened in London’s West End in 1981. Directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography by Gillian Lynne, the musical then opened on Broadway in 1982. “CATS” won seven Tony(R) Awards including Best Musical. When the Broadway show closed in 2000, it was the fourth longest-running show in their history.

“CATS” returned to Broadway in 2016 with a well-reviewed revival at the Neil Simon Theatre. The creative team for the new production includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), and Mick Potter (Sound Design). Choreography is by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, with direction by Trevor Nunn.

CATS Music Hall At Fair Park

The record-breaking musical has delighted audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, seen by 73 million people. Now touring North America, the revival of “CATS” is produced by The Shubert Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Really Useful Group, and Cameron Mackintosh.

Students from El Centro College’s fashion design department are creating costumes based on the musical to display in the Music Hall at Fair Park lobby during the run of the show. If you want more, the first-ever live-action film adaptation of “CATS,” produced by Universal Pictures and Working Title, opens in local theaters Dec. 20.

Single tickets to “CATS” start at $25, available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For groups of ten or more email Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.

Dallas Summer Musicals

Since 1941, the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre. Its year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages impact the lives of children and families while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

