A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical Opens in Dallas March 10

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical will be presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America March 10-22. Performances of the musical, produced by Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, and NETworks Presentations, will be at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The show is part of the 2025/2026 Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.

Individual tickets for A Beautiful Noise are on sale now, available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. For group orders of 10 or more, please call 214-426-4678.

In collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond’s story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond. “Having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on tour is an honor and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

A Beautiful Noise Touring Company

Nick Fradiani plays ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in the national tour directly from playing the role on Broadway since October 2023. He won the title of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album “Hurricane” in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” His second solo album, “Past My Past,” was released in 2022. Joining Fradiani are Tony Nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Gene Weygandt (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O’Rourke), Heidi Kettenring (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).

Rounding out the company as “The Noise” are Tom Bottelsen, Joe Caskey, Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Denver Dizon (Swing), Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon (Swing), Ginger Hurley, Jer (Swing), Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney (Swing), Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Sami Murphy (Swing), Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Alec Michael Ryan (Swing), Nik Vlachos (Swing) and J’Kobe Wallace.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America’s greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Producer Ken Davenport said, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. In his fifty-year career, he’s performed for millions of fans around the globe. I couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to honor his legacy than having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE touring North America, visiting the same cities where he gave so many people so much joy. Now, after a successful Broadway run, good times never seemed so good as A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL, is in Dallas making its premiere at the Music Hall at Fair Park in March 2026.”

Producer Bob Gaudio said, “When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With Jersey Boys, I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on A BEAUTIFUL NOISE—an incisive book that tells Neil’s story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the entire production, and of course, Neil’s iconic songs.”

Creative Team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

The musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes).

The design team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair and Wig Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music Arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Jamie Harrison (Illusion Design), Kathy Fabian (Production Properties Supervisor), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), Madeline McCluskey of Gentry & Associates (General Management) and Hector Guivas of NETworks Presentations (Production Management).

The National Tour Director for the musical is Austin Regan, Tour Choreographer is Yasmine Lee, and Tour Music Director is James Olmstead. The A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour Stage Management team is led by Richard A. Leigh with Rachel Heine and Benji Kearn. The Company Management team is Erik Birkeland and Brad Siebeking.

A BEAUTFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL has raised $750,000 for the Parkinson’s Foundation. For more information on how you can help, visit abeautifulnoisethemusicaL.com/partner.

Broadway Dallas

Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas in 2022. Since 1941, the nonprofit has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, and WFAA, as well as our annual fund donors and corporate partners. For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit our website at BroadwayDallas.org.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. Led by 25-time Tony Award winner John Gore (Owner & CEO), Broadway Across America pioneered the Broadway subscription touring model and is a leading presenter of the first-class productions across more than 45 North American markets.