Yellow Rose Gala Honors VIPs at March 2 Party

Catherine and Brad Cox opened their lovely home at the Crespi Estate on March 2 for The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation VIP and honorary chair party. Simmons Bank will be the presenting sponsor for this year’s gala, with funds being matched by The Norris Foundation.

The Yellow Rose Gala “Everything Bigger in Texas” masquerade ball will be held at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel on April 15. Honorary chairs for the Gala are Kristy and Patrick Sands, and Gala Chairs are Christie Eckler and David Moore.

Yellow Rose Gala Foundation

The nonprofit foundation raises funds and awareness in support of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Research, with a cure on the horizon.

Additional support for this year’s fundraising efforts include Rosewood Corporation, The Sands Foundation, Texas Health Resources, UT Southwestern, Southwestern Medical Foundation, Rogers O’Brien Construction, and Rich Young Co., BNSF Railway, along with the Jon, Julie and Jack Frankel Foundation and the Dr. Bob and Jean Smith Foundation.

Guests at the March 2 event enjoyed light bites plus good music from David Moore’s group, Moore Melodies. A surprise performance of Tennessee Whiskey by local baritone Christion Dior Draper followed. He will be playing one of the principal characters in the May 18-21 Lyric Stage production of Tarzan at the Majestic Theatre.

Sculpture Donated to Yellow Rose Gala

Jennifer Troice, an acclaimed artist who relocated to Dallas from Mexico in 2019 with her husband and three boys, also attended the March 2 event. Her dynamic bronze works are in both public and private collections in Mexico and the U.S. After being diagnosed with MS in 2021, Jennifer became involved with Yellow Rose Gala Foundation. She has generously donated her sculpture, Cubist Horse, to be featured in the live auction for the gala. Jennifer will also donate a portion of future sales to Yellow Rose Gala Foundation.

The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation was first established by founders Dee and Jimmy Wynne in April 1986, shortly after Dee’s diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. The Gala became one of Dallas’s most prominent social events, netting over $6 million for MS research. Wynne’s disease eventually prevented her from continuing with the Gala, but it didn’t impede the imprint she made.

Following Dee Wynne’s passing in 2014 and in honor of her memory, the Gala has since been reestablished by her children, Todd Wynne and Fallon Wynne Way. They are joined by a number of young, active community leaders and past Yellow Rose supporters.

Multiple Sclerosis

MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis.

The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation is an active 501 (c)(3) with the drive and vision to forever rid the world of MS. 100% of the net proceeds will go directly to Progressive MS research. For more information about the April 15 Gala or the Yellow Rose Gala Foundation, please visit theyellowrose.org.