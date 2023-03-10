Twenty-Eight Cedar Hill ISD Scholars Qualify for BPA Nationals

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Twenty-Eight Cedar Hill ISD Scholars are headed to Disneyland next month, or more specifically, to the Business Professionals of America (BPA) National Conference in Anaheim, California, April 26-30.
Twenty-two scholars from Collegiate High and six from Cedar Hill High qualified for the competition by excelling at the State Competition last week in Dallas.
Several CHISD Scholars won first place in the State Competition including:
Noah Williams (Cedar Hill Sophomore) – Fundamental Word Processing, Meeting & Events, Digital Communications & Design.
Sumiyah Sacasas (Cedar Hill Sophomore) – Legal Office Procedures
Jaden Banks (Cedar Hill Sophomore) – Podcast Production Team, Parliamentary Procedure, Computer Programming
Valencia Polk (Cedar Hill Sophomore) – Podcast Production Team
Tamia Black (Collegiate Senior) – Systems
Noemi Gallegos (Collegiate Senior) – Economic Research
Joana Yraheta-Ovalle (Collegiate Senior) – ICD Coding
Jocelyn Rodriguez (Collegiate Senior) – Desktop Publishing
Marc Rojas (Collegiate Senior) – Speech
Bruno Saavedra Ochoa (Collegiate Senior) – Ethics
Erika Serrato (Collegiate Senior) – Advanced Interview Skills
COLLEGIATE HIGH SCHOOL
SENIORS
Noemi Amador – Visual Design Team
Tamia Black – Systems
Ashley Rose Brodock – Financial Math & Analysis
Noemi Gallegos – Economic Research
Perla Gonzalez – Graphic Design
Jimmy Hernandez – Prepared Speech
Aysia Mays – Legal
Alitzel Morales-Aguilar – Financial Analyst Team Captain
Kaitlyn Morales – Financial Analyst Team
Demilade Omotoso – Human Resource Management
Joana Ovalle-Yraheta – ICD Coding
Joshua Porter – Meeting Management
Jocelyn Rodriguez – Desktop Publishing
Marc Rojas – Speech
Felipe Ruiz – Financial Analyst Team
Bruno Saavedra Ochoa – Ethics
Erika Serrato – Advanced Interviewing Skills
Victor Uche – Parliamentary Procedures