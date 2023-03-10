Twenty-Eight Cedar Hill ISD Scholars Qualify for BPA Nationals

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Twenty-Eight Cedar Hill ISD Scholars are headed to Disneyland next month, or more specifically, to the Business Professionals of America (BPA) National Conference in Anaheim, California, April 26-30.

Twenty-two scholars from Collegiate High and six from Cedar Hill High qualified for the competition by excelling at the State Competition last week in Dallas.

Several CHISD Scholars won first place in the State Competition including:

Noah Williams (Cedar Hill Sophomore) – Fundamental Word Processing, Meeting & Events, Digital Communications & Design.

Sumiyah Sacasas (Cedar Hill Sophomore) – Legal Office Procedures

Jaden Banks (Cedar Hill Sophomore) – Podcast Production Team, Parliamentary Procedure, Computer Programming

Valencia Polk (Cedar Hill Sophomore) – Podcast Production Team

Tamia Black (Collegiate Senior) – Systems

Noemi Gallegos (Collegiate Senior) – Economic Research

Joana Yraheta-Ovalle (Collegiate Senior) – ICD Coding

Jocelyn Rodriguez (Collegiate Senior) – Desktop Publishing

Marc Rojas (Collegiate Senior) – Speech

Bruno Saavedra Ochoa (Collegiate Senior) – Ethics

Erika Serrato (Collegiate Senior) – Advanced Interview Skills

COLLEGIATE HIGH SCHOOL

SENIORS

Noemi Amador – Visual Design Team

Tamia Black – Systems

Ashley Rose Brodock – Financial Math & Analysis

Noemi Gallegos – Economic Research

Perla Gonzalez – Graphic Design

Jimmy Hernandez – Prepared Speech

Aysia Mays – Legal

Alitzel Morales-Aguilar – Financial Analyst Team Captain

Kaitlyn Morales – Financial Analyst Team

Demilade Omotoso – Human Resource Management

Joana Ovalle-Yraheta – ICD Coding

Joshua Porter – Meeting Management

Jocelyn Rodriguez – Desktop Publishing

Marc Rojas – Speech

Felipe Ruiz – Financial Analyst Team

Bruno Saavedra Ochoa – Ethics

Erika Serrato – Advanced Interviewing Skills

Victor Uche – Parliamentary Procedures