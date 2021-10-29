Mansfield Economic Development Corporation Names Jason Moore Exec. Dir.

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Moore will oversee the operations of the MEDC

MANSFIELD, Texas — The City of Mansfield has hired Jason Moore as the new executive director of the Mansfield Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

Moore will oversee the operations of the MEDC, which promotes job growth and quality development in Mansfield, in addition to directing and coordinating the expansion of Mansfield’s business and commercial tax bases. The MEDC also administers the budget generated by a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 1997 to fund economic development projects.

“The City of Mansfield already has a highly skilled economic development team, and I am eager to work with them to make the MEDC’s and Mansfield City Council’s vision for future development become reality,” Moore said. “My family and I are also excited to become integrated into the Mansfield community. This is a city with rich culture and a bright future, and we are delighted to be part of it.”

Moore has extensive experience leading Texas cities’ economic development initiatives. He served the City of Lewisville’s economic development department from June 2018 to June 2021. Moore assisted with the recruitment of developers and major investment to the City of Lewisville’s downtown, including more than $150 million in residential and commercial projects. He also worked with Ericsson to locate the country’s first 5G advanced manufacturing facility to Lewisville.

Moore’s Time In Richland Hills

Additionally, Moore was an assistant city manager for the City of Richland Hills from 2014 to 2018. In his time with the City of Richland Hills, Moore was directly responsible for planning and development, capital projects, economic development, parks and recreation, engineering, code enforcement, fire, building inspections and municipal court. Moore managed the project development and construction of the city’s largest ground-up project, a new community center called the Link, along with major renovations to all other city facilities.

Moore also worked in various capacities for the City of North Richland Hills from November 2007 to June 2014. He primarily served as a project manager over major capital projects throughout the city, leading the budgeting, planning, procurement, construction administration and closeout of projects.

Moore graduated from Texas A&M University in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation, parks and tourism sciences. He earned his Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas in 2013 while working full time.

“Jason has a proven track record of fostering economic growth in every city he has served,” said Richard Nevins, the MEDC’s director of economic development. “He is a valuable addition to our already-strong team and he will improve our efforts to transform Mansfield into a world-class hometown.”

Nevins has been with the City of Mansfield since 2006. He primarily provides strategic and operational leadership in business development and marketing.