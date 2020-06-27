Why Aren’t Ellis County COVID-19 Numbers Changing?

Ellis County Is Looking Into DSHS COVID-19 Reporting

Earlier this week as COVID-19 cases in Ellis County rose significantly, Ellis County announced a change in the way they would be reporting numbers. The announcement was met with a lot of questions about the change and the motive behind the new reporting. While the Ellis County numbers can be viewed online on the DSHS dashboard, they don’t show a breakdown by city or demographics.

As of today, on the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) data dashboard, there are 684 total cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. That is the same number reported on 6/24, 6/25 and today. Ellis County posted the following on their Facebook page:

We understand that the past three days of reporting on cases have not changed. In order to uphold transparency with Ellis County citizens, we are documenting all reports from DSHS and are looking into the lack of changing numbers.

Cases: 684

Active: 284

Fatalities: 19

Recoveries: 381

Tests: 9,287

State Representative John Wray said on Facebook in response to complaints about reporting, “We are working on that and hope to have some answers today. I’m sorry that the data is coming out sporadically like this. I know that is not helpful.”

Now, what about masks in Ellis County? Both Tarrant and Dallas County have passed mask ordinances, but in Ellis County masks are not currently required. “The Office of Emergency Management and local health authorities recommend the wearing of masks while in public places and large gatherings, physical distancing, and sanitization to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Ellis County Press Release:

On June 26th, 2020, Governor Abbott released Executive Order GA-28 which outlines important information regarding masks for the State of Texas.

As stated in GA-28, Governor Abbott highlights that “Nothing in this executive order or the DSHS minimum standards precludes requiring a customer to follow additional hygiene measures when obtaining services. Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings, but no jurisdiction can impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering.”

Even though Governor Abbott has not imposed a statewide mandatory rule for face coverings, his administration has asked that each county office make decisions that best fit their current situation.

While COVID-19 is still present in the Ellis County community, Ellis County is not dealing with dense populations and higher risk of spread that urban counties have to face . In order to protect the public health, the Mayors and City Leaders have the resources and authority to propose precautionary measures as they see necessary. We are relying on our community to come together during this time and take proactive measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

If you need a COVID-19 test, Ellis County will be hosting a FREE mobile testing site on June 30, 2020.

All tests are by appointment only at 512-883-2400 or https://txcovidtest.org/ . Eligible residents will drive to the testing location upon the time of the scheduled appointment. Results are delivered by phone.

You must have one or more of these symptoms to be eligible for testing:

Fever and/or chills

Cough or Sore Throat

Fatigue

Body aches/muscle or joint pain

Shortness of Breath

Headaches

Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

Nasal Congestion

Loss of Taste and/or Smell

