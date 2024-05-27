What’s New In RTD Cocktails, From Fancy to Fun

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
bottled cocktails

Ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails have come a long way since their humble beginnings, evolving into a sophisticated and diverse category of beverages. Initially, RTD cocktails were mostly straightforward mixes, often overly sweet and lacking the depth of freshly made cocktails. However, recent innovations have dramatically transformed this market, bringing in new elements like sparkling and nitro-infused options that elevate the drinking experience. Check out some of what we’ve tried recently.

From across the pond, Funkin cocktails offer an innovative nitro-infusion resulting in a smooth texture similar to a bar-quality drink with a simple pop of the can. FUNKIN COCKTAILS are the UK’s #1 Cocktail Brand and they are available in three award-winning flavors in the US: Nitro Piña Colada, Nitro Strawberry Daiquiri and Nitro Passion Fruit Martini 5% abv.

FUNKIN cocktails are fun and a little fancy, impress your guests with these easy to drink cocktails.

can of nitro pina colada

FUNKIN COCKTAILS Nitro Piña Colada ; SRP $14.99/per 4 pack

A classic tropical blend of pineapple, coconut and rum. Serve over ice and garnish with pineapple. Double Gold medal winner at 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

FUNKIN COCKTAILS Nitro Strawberry Daiquiri; SRP $14.99/per 4 pack

A premium mix of strawberry, rum and a splash of lime. Add a strawberry to your coupe glass and enjoy. Silver medal winner at 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

FUNKIN COCKTAILS Nitro Passion Fruit Martini; SRP $14.99/per 4 pack

A tasty fusion of exotic fruit flavors with a splash of vodka. Serve in a martini glass with a tropical garnish. Silver medal winner at 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

JIM BEAM Kentucky Coolers

Jim Beam cans

Jim Beam, has added four new varieties to its lineup of Ready-To-Drink (RTD) beverages, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers. Made in partnership with The Boston Beer Company, the malt-based Kentucky Coolers are crafted in the spirit of the Jim Beam legacy, which aims to spark connection and bring people together over a delicious beverage.

 

For maximum convenience and shareability, Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers’ four new flavors are available in an all-new variety 12pk/12oz cans.

·
Orange Crush – Bright, citrusy notes of orange complemented by a hint of sweetness and taste of bourbon.

Peach Crush – Sweet and tangy, just like biting into a fresh peach, complementing the bourbon tasting notes.

Blueberry Lemonade – Crisp, light flavors of lemon meet the taste of muddled blueberries and bourbon.

Strawberry Lemonade – Tart and fruity; the epitome of sunny-day sipping and balance to the bourbon tasting notes.

 

Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers are 5% ABV and 120 calories per serving with a suggested retail price of $15.99 for a 12-can variety pack.

Via Carota Craft Cocktails Sparkling

Via Carota Craft cocktails has a sparkling line of RTD cocktails. We love the beautiful glass bottles and think they’re perfect for a dinner party or night in with friends.

Inspired by beloved summer cocktails and capturing vibrant, citrus and herbaceous flavors, the fabulously fizzy lineup includes the following expressions, all containing 11% ABV per 200ml single-serve bottle:

Negroni Sbagliato-Forthave Red Aperitivo, dry gin, and bespoke vermouth

White Negroni Sbagliato-Forthave’s secret White Aperitivo, dry gin, and a vermouth blend.

Spritz-Vibrant in color, this bright, bittersweet, and zesty cocktail is approachable, full-flavored with complex herbal notes.

Paloma– Blanco tequila meet zesty notes of fresh grapefruit and lime juice with a perfect balance of bubbles.

French 75-This world-renowned sparkling Parisian cocktail has delectable notes of citrus and elderflower. Crisp, vibrant, and effervescent.

The Via Carota Craft Cocktails Sparkling Range can be purchased as a 10-pack on DrinkViaCarota.com for $69, or as a 4-pack at select retailers for $24.99.

Kristin Barclay
