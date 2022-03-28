What’s Happening In Midlothian, TX: April Events

12 shares Facebook

The warmer weather arrived this weekend and many of us are looking for fun activities and things to do before the 90+ degree temperatures are the daily norm.

Midlothian residents have a lot to choose from this April with events ranging from the Easter Egg Hunt for children, Midlothian’s Annual Kids Fishing Derby, Spring Clean Up Day, the annual wine & arts festival in downtown and more. Bookmark this page and make plans to get out and have some fun.

Midlothian Band Boosters is hosting a Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Location: Frank Seale Middle School in Midlothian, TX.

Come shop first with our early bird entry from 9-10am, cost is $5.

10-4pm cost is $2.

They will have 90 amazing vendors such as handmade jewelry, woodworkers, handmade quilts, handmade pet items, crochet, candles and more!

The Band Boosters Silent Auction is now live! Visit https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=29980

and see the awesome items we have up for auction! YETI cooler, Whataburger gift basket, new viola, 7 prom dresses, many many gift cards to restaurants and local businesses, sports memorabilia, etc.!!! THE AUCTION ENDS SATURDAY, 4/2/22 AT 3 PM at Frank Seale Middle School in Midlothian, TX and items can be picked up by 4 at the event or you can pick up locally until April 8. You pay via paypal through the bidding owl site. The sports memorabilia items are shipped directly to the winning bidder after they choose their item.

There will be a raffle and bake sale as well. All benefiting the Midlothian Band Boosters, which supports the MHS Panther Regiment Band, Dieterich and Frank Seale Middle School Bands.

Also, the MHS band, local dance studios and karate studios will put on performances throughout the day.

April 9: Spring Cleanup Day 8am-Noon

Citywide cleanup event allows Midlothian residents to dispose of or recycle bulk items (appliances, furniture), off-rim tires, electronics, and more. No hazardous waste or chemicals allowed. Proof of residency (driver license or utility bill) required. Visit the city’s website for list of items accepted https://www.midlothian.tx.us/721/Cleanup-Day-Events

April 9: Midlothian Community Easter Egg Hunt 10 am

Midlothian Annual Community Egg Hunt for children age 10 and younger on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at the Sports Complex softball fields, 1000 S. 14th Street.

This is a fun scramble for toy-filled eggs and prizes. Children will be separated by age group. No reservations are needed for this free event, but families are encouraged to arrive early to allow time to park and find the field for the proper age group. Bring baskets to collect eggs. Photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny will be available after the hunt. In the event of rain, the event will be held Friday, April 15.

April 16, 2022: Wildflower Walk at Mockingbird Nature Park 9am-10am

A 1/2-mile nature walk guided by a member of the Indian Trail Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists. The event is free and you do not need reservations. Closed-toe shoes and comfortable outdoor clothing are recommended. In case of rain, the event will be cancelled

April 16, Midlothian Market Opens

The Midlothian Market happens every Saturday from 9am-2pm and features local farmers, producers, artisans, crafters, and more in an open air setting located in Heritage Park. Come out each Saturday morning and enjoy a stroll around the park while you shop. The park has added chairs and cornhole boards this year.

April 23, 2022: Midlothian Annual Kids Fishing Derby 8:30-11:30 am

Midlothian’s Annual Kids Fishing Derby is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Midlothian Community Park’s fishing pond. Kids will compete in three age divisions, 4 to 6 years old, 7 to 9 years old, and 10 to 12 years old. First, second, and third place will be awarded in each age division and awards will be given for Biggest Fish and Overall Champion. Pre-registration is required and space is limited, so don’t delay. This event is made possible by the support of our volunteers and sponsors, Midlothian Community Development Corporation, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, In-N-Out Burger, Legacy DeMolay of Texas, Texas Game Warden Association and Midlothian Fishing Team. To register, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/447/Kids-Fishing-Derb

April 30: Annual Wine, Arts & Craft Brew Festival

April 30th in Downtown Midlothian for our annual Wine, Arts & Craft Brew Festival! Sample 15 wines from Texas Wineries across North and Central Texas! There are 10 beers available to sample from the best Craft Breweries in North Texas! Plus shop aand support local artists and vendors.