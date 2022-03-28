70th Annual Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival Opens April 8th

Facebook

The Bluebonnets Are Coming, The Bluebonnets Are Coming

ENNIS, Texas (March 28, 2022) – The 70th Annual Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival, presented by the Ennis Garden Club, will be held in the heart of historic downtown Ennis beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8th and continuing daily through Sunday, April 10th at 6 p.m. The festival will feature food, a beer garden, a wine wander, shopping and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

Daily admission for the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival is $5 per person with children 12 and under free. There is no fee to enjoy the 40 miles of driving trails throughout the month of April. Activities include a variety of vendors, art and craft exhibitions, children’s activities, food and drinks, bluebonnet souvenirs, and a railroad and cultural heritage museum.

Kick back Friday evening and sing along to songs like “Feeling that Way” and “Don’t Stop Believing” with Infinite Journey, a high energy Journey cover band taking the Main Stage. The boots will be scootin’ to Rick Trevino’s hits “Honky Tonk Crowd” and “Learning as You Go” Saturday night from the Main Stage. Fireworks will cap off Friday and Saturday night festivities. A complete lineup of entertainment is online at bluebonnettrail.org/

Official Bluebonnet City of Texas

Ennis was named the Official Bluebonnet Trail of Texas and the Official Bluebonnet City of Texas by the 1997 State Legislature. Visitors can experience 40 miles of mapped bluebonnet trails during the entire month of April. These trails are the oldest known trails in the state of Texas. Along the route, visitors will enjoy tree-lined country roads, longhorn cows, horses and, of course, bountiful fields resplendent with colorful wildflowers.

Visitors are encouraged to download the free Ennis Y’all app to get the best route for the specific day of their visit or check online at bluebonnettrail.org. The app also provides recommendations on the best places to shop, dine and stay. A current map and information will also be located at the Ennis Welcome Center, located at 201 NW Main.

Downtown Ennis Bluebonnet Market

While in Ennis, make plans to visit the Downtown Ennis Bluebonnet Market, located on N. Dallas Street, open every Saturday from 8am to noon April through October. The market features fresh produce, baked goods, artisan gifts, jewelry, clothing and more.

The Ennis Welcome Center will be open 7 days a week in April (except Easter Sunday, April 17th) to help guide bluebonnet seekers to get the most out of their visit.

For daily bluebonnet updates, contact the Ennis Welcome Center at (972) 878-4748 or follow Visit Ennis, Texas on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Bluebonnet fans can also follow Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival on Facebook.

The staff encourages visitors to call, email, or visit the website for the latest status of the bluebonnets before driving out to the trails. Status updates are available online at bluebonnettrail.org and on the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival Facebook page.

For everything Ennis, download the free Ennis Y’all app or go to VisitEnnis.org.