Wednesday DFW Area School Closures- February 1, 2023

Freezing rain and sleet have caused havoc on the roadways and first responders are urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible. School districts are canceling class and activities for tomorrow for the safety of students and staff. We’re currently waiting on word from DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Lancaster ISD and will update this story when we have official word.

Arlington ISD Closed Wednesday

Update for Wednesday, Feb. 1: Due to the winter storm impacting our area, all Arlington ISD schools and offices will be closed on Feb. 1. After-school activities for Wednesday have been canceled.

We continue to monitor the weather and will update you about Thursday, Feb. 2, as soon as a decision has been made.

Cedar Hill ISD Closed Wednesday

Due to the continued winter weather conditions in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, all Cedar Hill ISD campuses and offices will be closed on Wednesday, February 1.

“In the interest of safety for our scholars and staff, we have decided to close the district on Wednesday, February 1,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson. “Please continue to follow the Cedar Hill ISD website and social media for weather updates.”

The district strongly advises anyone that ventures on the roads to do so with the utmost caution.

The Cedar Hill High School Boys and Girls Basketball Games vs. Mansfield have been postponed. A rescheduled date has not been announced yet.

The Cedar Hill High School Boys Soccer Game at Mansfield, and the Cedar Hill High School Girls Soccer Game vs. Mansfield have been postponed until Thursday.

Mansfield ISD Closed Wednesday February 1

Mansfield ISD schools will be closed tomorrow, February 1.

Due to the ongoing inclement weather and for the safety of our students and staff, all Mansfield ISD schools and facilities will remain closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. MISD administration will continue to monitor weather conditions to make a decision about Thursday, Feb. 2.

We appreciate your cooperation and patience. Please stay safe and travel with caution.

Midlothian ISD Closed February 1

Due to inclement weather, MISD will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Please watch your email and social media for any changes for Thursday.

ROISD CLOSED – Wednesday, February 1 Due to the continued inclement weather, all Red Oak ISD schools and facilities will be closed on Wednesday, February 1.

Administration will continue to monitor weather and road conditions. If a change is needed, it will be communicated accordingly. Please review the district’s inclement weather procedures, https://www.redoakisd.org/Page/1899 Waxahachie ISD Closed Wednesday

Due to continued precipitation and temperatures below freezing throughout the day today, we have made the decision to cancel school for tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1.

We will continue to watch weather developments and will provide additional updates by late afternoon/early evening on Wednesday.

Thank you for your understanding as we work to keep all students, staff members, and families safe. Stay warm!

**The Board workshop meeting scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled to Monday, February 6, at 4 p.m. We will repost the meeting notice as soon as possible.**