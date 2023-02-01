DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations

Facebook

It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.

Cedar Hill ISD CLOSED Thursday February 2

Cedar Hill ISD will be closed Thursday, February 2, due to continued winter weather conditions. Tomorrow there will be no classes, all buildings will be closed, and activities will be canceled. CHISD leadership will continue to monitor the weather.

The Collegiate Academy and High School Interest meeting for Choose Your Seat has been canceled.

The Speak Up: Campus Listening Session at Permenter Middle School is postponed, and a new date will be chosen.

The Digital Parent University has been postponed to February 9th.

Dallas ISD CLOSED Thursday February 2

All Dallas ISD schools will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2.

More information will be provided later if campuses will make up this instructional day. Central office team members will still work remotely and sign in using the web clock. Supervisors will contact essential team members for further instructions.

We will continue monitoring the weather to determine Friday’s plan, which could include a closure, delayed start, or normal school day. For ongoing updates, check the district’s website, social media channels, or local media. DeSoto ISD CLOSED Thursday We have been monitoring the weather conditions and its impact on schools and communities. As a result of the ongoing inclement weather, we will close all campuses and offices Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The district has also cancelled all after school practices, games and extra-curricular activities scheduled for tomorrow. Please stay warm and be safe. Duncanville ISD CLOSED Thursday All Duncanville ISD schools and offices are closed tomorrow, Feb. 2, and all classes and after-school activities are canceled. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates for Friday. Lancaster ISD CLOSED Thursday Lancaster ISD district offices and campuses will remain closed Thursday, February 2. We will continue monitoring weather conditions for Friday, February 3, and will send communication to parents and guardians if campus operations are impacted. Please continue to stay safe and warm. Mansfield ISD Closed Thursday February 2 All district schools and facilities will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2 due to the ongoing inclement weather and hazardous travel conditions. All afterschool activities and programs are also canceled. MISD administration will be monitoring conditions in order to make a decision regarding Friday, Feb. 3

Midlothian ISD CLOSED Thursday February 2

Due to ongoing inclement weather, MISD will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, February 2, 2023. We do expect that students and staff will return to school on Friday based on the current weather forecast.

Red Oak ISD CLOSED Thursday February 2

Hawk Nation,

What’s better than two weather days?

Three weather days!

ROISD CLOSED – Thursday, February 2

Due to the continued inclement weather, all Red Oak ISD schools and facilities will be closed on Thursday, February 2.

Administration will continue to monitor weather and road conditions. If a change is needed, it will be communicated accordingly. Please review the district’s inclement weather procedures, https://www.redoakisd.org/Page/1899

We encourage our families to enjoy this time together, but if you need any assistance, please email the district at info@redoakisd.org. Please stay safe and warm, and travel with caution.

Waxahachie ISD Closed Thursday February 2

Current weather models from the National Weather Service indicate that our district will see continued precipitation and freezing temperatures throughout the day today and overnight. Roads, particularly those in the more rural portions of our 192 square mile district, are expected to be icy and dangerous. In addition to dangerous driving conditions, the parking lots and sidewalks at our campuses remain treacherous, with no expectation of improvement before tomorrow.

We have made the decision to cancel school and all activities for tomorrow, Thursday, February 2.

We will continue to monitor weather conditions and will be in contact with families tomorrow regarding plans for reopening our district on Friday.

Thank you for your understanding as we work to keep all students, staff members, and families safe during this winter weather event.