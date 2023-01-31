Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s 42nd Season is Scheduled for April 8th – May 29th

Facebook

Scarborough Renaissance Festival Is Now Hiring

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (January 30, 2023): Save the Date! Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s 42nd season is scheduled to open Saturday, April 8, 2023 with opening weekend offering Kids 12 & Under Free (up to 3 kids 12 & under get in free with each paid adult), $10 Discount at the gate for Seniors (seniors 65+), and Easter Celebrations.

The Festival will run eight consecutive weeks: Saturdays and Sundays April 8th – May 28th and will close out the season on Memorial Day Monday, May 29th.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® will welcome back many Festival favorites while also introducing exciting new performers and new artisans featured in the Artisan Marketplace’s 200+ shoppes. Each weekend has a different theme and a variety of Special Events that will include the all-new “Royal Wedding” April 15th & 16th, Live the Fantasy Weekend April 29th & 30th, the ever-popular Celtic Weekend May 6th & 7th, and others.

Single day tickets for the 2023 season will be $37 at the gate for Adults (13+) and $17 for Kids (5-12) and Kids 4 & under are always Free. Advance discount tickets are available now at www.SRFestival.com. Beginning April 1st single day discount tickets will also be available at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

What better place for a part-time job than in the Renaissance! Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is now hiring! Apply now at https://www.srfestival.com/about-us/employment/ Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is looking for outgoing, energetic people 16 and older to fill the following part-time positions during the 2023 season:

Food & beverage sales, wait staff, restaurant hosts, restaurant/food service managers, alcoholic beverage sales, special event servers, souvenir sales, ticket sales, ticket takers/front entrance greeters, exit gate personnel, safety services, grounds crew, sanitizing crew, kitchen help, cooks, dishwashers, games personnel, and more.

Many, but not all, positions require costuming and applicants must be available to work Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday April 8 – May 29, 2023.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! Here you will discover our 35-acre recreation of a 16th Century English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and his new bride, Katherine Parr (number 6 for those who are counting), their royal court, and guests with a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic, and merriment! Join in the fun in the “Village of Scarborough”!

Enjoy full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions, a Mermaid Lagoon, 20+ stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment and the 125+ member performing company. Discover the amazing Artisan’s Marketplace with 200+ shoppes of exquisite crafts and incredible artisan demonstrations. Experience Knighting Ceremonies, Combat Competitions, the Grande Parade, daily Wine & Beer Tasting events, Themed Weekends, and so much more.

Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth off I-35E and one hour North of Waco. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is sponsored by Dr Pepper and Tom Thumb & Albertsons.

For more information visit www.SRFestival.com or follow us on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper proudly continues its long running partnership as the official soft drink sponsor of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®! www.drpepper.com

Tom Thumb & Albertsons

Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Company (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. We operate stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and United Supermarkets. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.

www.albertsons.com www.tomthumb.com