Dallas County Reports Another Record Number of COVID-19 Cases

Hospitalizations in North Texas Are Also Increasing

Dallas- Social distancing did not expire when Texas reopened. Yes restaurants and businesses opened their doors, some requiring masks for employees, while others don’t have any requirements. Over Memorial Day weekend friends and families gathered in backyards, at the lake, or hit the river without keeping a distance from others. And now, COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Today, Dallas County reported the highest one day total of new COVID-19 cases to date with 313 additional cases. That brings the total case count in Dallas County to 13,257, including 277 deaths.

The additional 3 deaths being reported today include:

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Judge Jenkins says Dallas County is doing more testing and that should be factored into the increase in cases. However, when looking at the trend in hospitalizations, Jenkins says there’s a reason to be concerned. Additionally, the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24 hour period ending Wednesday, June 10th, increased to 25 percent representing over 567 visits.

“Of more concern is the increase we’ve seen over the last three days in hospital census for #COVID19 and sustained high ER visits for #COVID19 like symptoms. Currently, the North Texas 19 county area has the highest number of hospitalized #COVID19 patients on record at 724. In Dallas County, 373 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, its highest number on record. Doctors are looking at these numbers closely.

What can you do to stay safe? Avoid large gatherings and wear a mask when you’re in public areas like stores. Limit unnecessary trips to the grocery store, and stay home if you are feeling sick.

Save

Comments

comments