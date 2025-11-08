Methodist Midlothian Celebrates Five Year Anniversary

Facebook

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center marked two major milestones on November 5 with a community celebration recognizing the hospital’s five-year anniversary and the official groundbreaking for its $24.8 million emergency department expansion.

The dual celebration reflected both the hospital’s rapid growth since opening in 2020 and its continued commitment to delivering high-quality care close to home for Midlothian and Ellis County residents.

Since opening its doors as Midlothian’s first and only acute care hospital, Methodist Midlothian has experienced remarkable growth — expanding service lines, earning national recognition for quality and safety, and achieving Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Methodist Midlothian Five Years of Service

In just five years, the hospital has added new specialists, enhanced surgical and imaging capabilities, launched community health education programs, and served thousands of patients with compassionate, high-quality care. These achievements reflect the hospital’s deep connection to the community and its mission to serve as a trusted partner in health and wellness.

Construction now begins on the 8,800-square-foot addition to the emergency department and the completion of the hospital’s Fifth Floor, which will add critical capacity to support the area’s growing population. The expansion of the ER is scheduled to open in fall of 2026.

Methodist Midlothian President Comments

“This expansion reflects Methodist Health System’s long-term commitment to building care around the people who live here — not asking them to leave the county for the services they need,” Methodist Midlothian President Jary Ganske said. “As we celebrate five years of service, we’re also investing in the next five and beyond — growing our footprint, expanding our services, and strengthening our ability to care for the full spectrum of Ellis County’s healthcare needs. Building access to healthcare services in Midlothian remains our commitment to this community.”

Methodist Midlothian ER Expansion

The emergency department project will add 16 new exam rooms, one additional trauma room, a dedicated CT imaging suite, and expanded staff and EMS spaces, including a new breakroom and lounge. The project also includes a 32-space parking expansion to improve access for patients and first responders.

On the inpatient side, the hospital will complete the Fifth Floor, adding 15 new inpatient beds to enhance local care and reduce the need for patient transfers, ensuring continuity of care closer to home. Upon equipping these rooms, the inpatient capacity will stand at 77 rooms.

“This project is a direct response to the increasing demand for emergency and inpatient services in our region,” Ganske said. “It’s both a reflection of our success over the past five years and a promise to meet the future health needs of our community.”

The November 5 celebration was attended by Methodist Health System senior executives, Methodist Midlothian advisory board members, representatives from U.S. Congressman Jake Ellzey’s office, state Rep. Brian Harrison, Midlothian Mayor Justin Coffman, and numerous elected officials from the city and county — all showing their support for Methodist Midlothian’s continued growth and impact on the region.

Methodist Health System

Methodist Health System (Methodist) is a faith-based organization with a Mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness, offering nationally recognized medical services, a network of 13 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation), and more than two-dozen clinics located throughout the region. Methodist has renowned teaching programs, innovative research, and a strong commitment to the community. The non-profit Methodist Health System provided more than $155 million in charity care in fiscal year 2024, with an operating revenue of more than $2 billion and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.

Texas law prohibits hospitals from practicing medicine. The physicians on the Methodist Health System medical staff are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Methodist Health System.