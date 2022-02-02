Warming Shelters Open In DFW Area During Winter Weather

Many cities in our coverage area are actively monitoring the winter storm and any potential power outages. If there’s a need cities will open warming shelters or warming stations for residents. We’ll continue to update this article as we’re made aware of new locations.
Arlington Family Life Center
Arlington, TX
ADDRESS
712 W. Abram St.
Arlington, TX 76013
Phone: (817) 860-1836<
From Salvation Army North Texas: We are ramping up services to help our most vulnerable neighbors stay warm and safe. With temperatures falling below freezing levels, we’re opening warming shelters in Garland, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano, and Arlington. Shelters provide meals, bottles of water, coffee, hot drinks, and a roof to stay warm.
If you or someone you know needs help during this challenging time, please visit SalvationArmyNorthTexas.org for locations of our shelters or service centers.
Dallas Warming Shelters
According to the City of Dallas 43 recreation centers and 29 libraries located throughout the city are available for those seeking temporary relief from the cold.
Ennis Warming Station
If you are in need of shelter or heat because you do not have any, Ennis CARES will be providing shelter at the Welcome Center in downtown located at 201 NW Main Street from 7am to 7pm on February 3rd and 4th 2022.
Glenn Heights Warming Center at Harvest Family Life Ministries
The City of Glenn Heights has partnered with Harvest Family Life Ministries (Freedom Church) to provide a warming center for those in need. The Warming center is located at 1800 S. Hampton Rd. The facility will open at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, February 2nd and remain open through Friday February 4th. For additional information visit us at: http://ow.ly/7vhi50HL0X0