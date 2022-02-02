Warming Shelters Open In DFW Area During Winter Weather

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Many cities in our coverage area are actively monitoring the winter storm and any potential power outages. If there’s a need cities will open warming shelters or warming stations for residents. We’ll continue to update this article as we’re made aware of new locations.

Arlington Family Life Center

Arlington, TX

ADDRESS

712 W. Abram St.

Arlington, TX 76013

Phone: (817) 860-1836<

From Salvation Army North Texas: We are ramping up services to help our most vulnerable neighbors stay warm and safe. With temperatures falling below freezing levels, we’re opening warming shelters in Garland, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano, and Arlington. Shelters provide meals, bottles of water, coffee, hot drinks, and a roof to stay warm.

If you or someone you know needs help during this challenging time, please visit SalvationArmyNorthTexas.org for locations of our shelters or service centers.

According to the City of Dallas 43 recreation centers and 29 libraries located throughout the city are available for those seeking temporary relief from the cold.