Winter Weather Impacting Trash Collection, City List

With wintry weather and icy road conditions in the imminent forecast many cities are cancelling or rescheduling trash collections. We’ve compiled a list to help our readers, and will update it as we receive additional cities and new updates.

Arlington Republic Services Routes Canceled February 3

CITY SERVICE UPDATE: Due to the forecasted winter weather, Republic Services will cancel all routes on Thursday, Feb. 3. The Arlington Landfill will also be closed. All Thursday customers will receive service on their next collection day. Please continue to follow the City’s social media accounts for updates related to service changes.

Cedar Hill Cancels Trash & Recycling On Thursday

Due to expected hazardous road conditions, Waste Management has canceled trash and recycling collection for Thursday, February 3. Trash and recycling will be collected on the next regularly scheduled service day. Sign up for trash service reminders and alerts bit.ly/3rmm63B

DeSoto Cancels Garbage Collection For Week

DeSoto Service Alert. Due to safety concerns related to the winter weather, Republic Services is suspending all garbage collection services for the remainder of this week. So there will be no garbage collection on Thursday and Friday, February 3rd and 4th. Please safely secure and store your garbage during this time.

Republic will resume normal collection services next week beginning Monday, February 7th. Garbage and recycling routes will follow their normal collection days. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask that residents remember to have garbage out for collection no later than 7:00 am on your normally scheduled service days next week. Again, garbage will not be collected on Thursday, February 3rd, and Friday, February 4th. Normal services will resume next week beginning Monday, February 7th.

Duncanville Republic Services No Collection Thurs. or Fri.

Due to the forecasted winter storm and projected hazardous road conditions through the end of the week, Republic Services will not be able to safely perform solid waste collection this Thursday, February 3rd and Friday, February 4th.

All trash will be collected on Monday, February 7th, and Tuesday, February 8th as normally scheduled.

Grand Prairie Garbage and Recycling Collection Canceled for Feb. 3

Garbage and recycling collection for Thursday, Feb. 3 is cancelled due to weather conditions. Please place your garbage and recycling out on your next regularly scheduled day.

The landfill will close at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 2 and remain closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Lancaster Trash Collection No Collection Thursday

Due to anticipated inclement weather, trash and recycling services will NOT run tomorrow, Thursday, February 3, 2022. An update will be posted at a later time regarding Friday’s services.

If you have any questions, you can call us at 972-218-1300.

Mansfield Trash Collection Trash & Recycling February 3 Canceled

In anticipation of severe winter weather, curbside trash and recycling pickups for Thursday, Feb. 3 have been canceled. Those who normally receive trash and recycling services on Thursdays will next receive trash service on Monday, Feb. 7, and recycling service on Thursday, Feb. 10.

No decision regarding Friday’s operations has been made at this time. We will be sure to update you all if any changes to Friday’s operations are made.

Midlothian Trash Canceled Thursday

Waste Connections, Midlothian’s solid waste disposal provider, has informed the City that due to the certainty of icy road conditions, trash pickup will be suspended on Thursday. Thursday trash pickup will be combined with Monday trash pickup

Waxahachie Trash Collection Canceled Thursday

Residential trash service has been canceled for Thursday, February 3. Road and weather conditions are being monitored for the remainder of the week, and will be announced as soon as they are determined. The Citizens Convenience Station at 499 Lions Park Road will be open until 4pm today (Wednesday) for citizens needing to dispose of trash or other items prior to the storm. Please bring proof of residency (water bill) and ID. Updates will be announced as soon as they are available. Stay safe and warm!