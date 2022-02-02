Winter Weather Impacting Trash Collection, City List

With wintry weather and icy road conditions in the imminent forecast many cities are cancelling or rescheduling trash collections. We’ve compiled a list to help our readers, and will update it as we receive additional cities and new updates.
Arlington Republic Services Routes Canceled February 3
CITY SERVICE UPDATE: Due to the forecasted winter weather, Republic Services will cancel all routes on Thursday, Feb. 3. The Arlington Landfill will also be closed. All Thursday customers will receive service on their next collection day. Please continue to follow the City’s social media accounts for updates related to service changes.
Cedar Hill Cancels Trash & Recycling On Thursday
Due to expected hazardous road conditions, Waste Management has canceled trash and recycling collection for Thursday, February 3. Trash and recycling will be collected on the next regularly scheduled service day. Sign up for trash service reminders and alerts bit.ly/3rmm63B
DeSoto Cancels Garbage Collection For Week
Duncanville Republic Services No Collection Thurs. or Fri.
Due to the forecasted winter storm and projected hazardous road conditions through the end of the week, Republic Services will not be able to safely perform solid waste collection this Thursday, February 3rd and Friday, February 4th.
All trash will be collected on Monday, February 7th, and Tuesday, February 8th as normally scheduled.
Grand Prairie Garbage and Recycling Collection Canceled for Feb. 3
Garbage and recycling collection for Thursday, Feb. 3 is cancelled due to weather conditions. Please place your garbage and recycling out on your next regularly scheduled day.
The landfill will close at 3 p.m. today, Feb. 2 and remain closed on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Lancaster Trash Collection No Collection Thursday
Due to anticipated inclement weather, trash and recycling services will NOT run tomorrow, Thursday, February 3, 2022. An update will be posted at a later time regarding Friday’s services.
If you have any questions, you can call us at 972-218-1300.
Mansfield Trash Collection Trash & Recycling February 3 Canceled
In anticipation of severe winter weather, curbside trash and recycling pickups for Thursday, Feb. 3 have been canceled. Those who normally receive trash and recycling services on Thursdays will next receive trash service on Monday, Feb. 7, and recycling service on Thursday, Feb. 10.
No decision regarding Friday’s operations has been made at this time. We will be sure to update you all if any changes to Friday’s operations are made.
Midlothian Trash Canceled Thursday
Waste Connections, Midlothian’s solid waste disposal provider, has informed the City that due to the certainty of icy road conditions, trash pickup will be suspended on Thursday. Thursday trash pickup will be combined with Monday trash pickup
Waxahachie Trash Collection Canceled Thursday
Residential trash service has been canceled for Thursday, February 3. Road and weather conditions are being monitored for the remainder of the week, and will be announced as soon as they are determined. The Citizens Convenience Station at 499 Lions Park Road will be open until 4pm today (Wednesday) for citizens needing to dispose of trash or other items prior to the storm. Please bring proof of residency (water bill) and ID. Updates will be announced as soon as they are available. Stay safe and warm!