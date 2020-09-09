Voting In Texas Frequently Asked Questions

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020

There’s a lot of information on Facebook, Twitter and other outlets about voting in the November election. But as most of you know, not everything you read on the internet is true. So, in an effort to answer some of the frequently asked questions about voting in Texas, we’ve listed some questions and answers here.

When Can I Vote?

The early voting period in Texas runs from Tuesday, October 13, 2020 to Friday, October 30, 2020. Dates and hours may vary based on where you live. The hours of voting on election day, November 3, 2020 are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Who can vote by mail in the state of Texas?

In the state of Texas, you are eligible to vote by mail if 1) you are age 65 and older; 2) you are disabled; 3) you are expected to be out of the county during early voting and on Election Day; and 4) you are in jail. An application for a ballot by mail is available online at https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/voter/reqabbm.shtml. Print and complete the form, then mail it to the early voting clerk in the county where you vote.

If I don’t want to mail my mail-in ballot, what are my options?

Voters with mail in ballots can hand deliver their ballots to their county’s elections office. In Texas, voters can NOT hand-deliver a ballot to a polling location.

What’s the last day to register to vote?

October 5, 2020 is the last day to register to vote in Texas to be eligible to vote in the November 3, 2020 election.

What forms of identification are acceptable?

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Dallas County: https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/early-voting-information/

Tarrant County: https://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections/Early-Voting-Information/Voting-by-Mail.html

Johnson County: https://www.johnsoncountytx.org/departments/elections-office

Ellis County: https://www.co.ellis.tx.us/312/Elections

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions visit votetexas.gov.

Save

Comments

comments