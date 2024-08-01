VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE FOR LIV GOLF TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP DALLAS

Facebook

Dallas, TX (August 1, 2024) – Top players from around the world are gearing up for the LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas being held at Maridoe Golf Club from September 20-22. Join us as a volunteer and help facilitate an unforgettable experience for players and fans. This eagerly awaited tournament will feature intense competition and a vibrant, spectator-friendly atmosphere.

Volunteers must be at least 13 years old to register for the memorable free-of-cost opportunity, which includes a LIV Golf-branded golf hat, drawstring bag, tournament week badge, and more, along with breakfast, lunch and snacks on workdays. Volunteers who work at least two shifts will receive a LIV Golf polo. Those who work at least three shifts will receive a LIV Golf backpack cooler.

BE PART OF THE EXCITEMENT: VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES FOR LIV GOLF TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP DALLAS

Whether you are a seasoned golf fan or looking to experience the behind-the-scenes thrill of a major sporting event, your contribution will make a significant impact. Volunteer roles are filled on a first-come, first-served basis and include the following:

Marshals to manage the crowd and player movements

to manage the crowd and player movements Shuttle Drivers to assist with getting players, caddies, and staff to their respective locations

to assist with getting players, caddies, and staff to their respective locations Hospitality to assist with access to grandstands, viewing areas and support the staff in attending to customers

to assist with access to grandstands, viewing areas and support the staff in attending to customers Ball Position Markers to help accurately register player ball locations for scoring control

To learn more about the LIV Golf Dallas volunteer program, please click here. For questions about volunteer opportunities, please email livgolfdallasvolunteers@outlyr.com. The deadline to register is September 8 at 11:59 p.m.

THE BIGGEST NAMES IN THE GAME

The sport’s first truly global league, LIV Golf features 14 events in eight different countries as players compete in the season-long race for the LIV Golf Individual Championship and Team Championship. The LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas is the 14th and final tournament of the league’s second full season and will showcase 14 major champions with a combined 28 major victories amongst its 54-player field, including: Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), Talor Gooch (Smash GC), and many more.

A GOLFER’S PARADISE: MARIDOE GOLF CLUB

Host to the LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas, Maridoe Golf Club is a sanctuary from urban life. Surrounding a beautiful lake, the course is a true representation of the landscape native to Texas. The course leads members on a journey through soft, billowing grasses, lower forested areas, across the prairie and always back to the lake that anchors Maridoe. The journey is not only meant to engage the senses; it encompasses strategic shot values to create an exhilarating and stimulating golf experience. At the helm of the Maridoe concept are architect Steve Smyers, the visionary behind Isleworth and Old Memorial golf course designs, and his firm designer Patrick Andrews.