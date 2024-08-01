Cotton Patch Cafe’s New Texas Value Meals Only $9.99

Value is this summer’s restaurant industry buzzword, but is it truly value when offerings consist of smaller portion sizes or are only available at certain times? For Cotton Patch Cafe, offering guests delicious homestyle food at an even better price point has remained top of mind since its start in 1989, paving the way to introduce its latest deal–Texas Value Meals.

Cotton Patch Cafe’s Texas Value Meals

The Texas Value Meals are now offered daily for dine-in customers at all 48 locations for just $9.99. Each day of the week will feature a scratch-made, Texas-inspired dish, including:

• Monday: Chicken Fried Steak
• Tuesday: Chicken Fried Chicken
• Wednesday: Meatloaf
• Thursday: Chicken Tenders
• Friday: Blackened Tilapia
• Saturday: Vegetable Platter
• Sunday: Chicken N’ Dumplings

Chicken Fried Chicken Day

My husband and I had lunch Tuesday at our neighborhood Cotton Patch on Beltline Road in Cedar Hill. Since it was chicken fried chicken day, we both ordered the same thing. Mine was delicious: a six-ounce chicken breast, mashed potatoes with jalapeno gravy, and fried okra.

Cotton Patch chicken fried chicken
Holt photo

We enjoyed visiting with their friendly GM Kirk Lewis, who’s been at the Cedar Hill location about a year. Lewis said he is thrilled with the addition of the new value meals since it features so many of their menu favorites at great prices. He was especially pleased that Cotton Patch even offers a value meal on Sundays, one of their busiest days.

Lewis also told us that 50% of their sales at the Cedar Hill location are for take-out customers. Dining at home while not having to cook at home seems to be increasingly popular. He says this started when the Covid pandemic kept people from going out to restaurants and they discovered how easy it was to “order in.”
Cotton Patch Restaurants also feature a low-priced lunch special for $12 every day of the week, with junior sized CFS and CFC instead of the regular size which is only available through the Texas Value Meal menu.

For menus or more information about Cotton Patch, please visit cottonpatch.com.

