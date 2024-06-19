Vidorra Prepares for Rapid Expansion in 2024 and Beyond

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS (May 18, 2024) – The team at Milkshake Concepts has plenty of reasons to fiesta this year, including the success and rapid growth of Vidorra, its authentic Mexican restaurant brand.

In 2018, the first Vidorra opened in Deep Ellum – a live entertainment hotspot adjacent to downtown Dallas – and quickly became a hit amongst locals. Since then, the restaurant group has launched two more locations in the DFW area, in Addison and Grand Prairie. The next location is slated to open in Rockwall in the fall of 2024, with Grapevine to follow soon after. By 2026, Vidorra will boast 10 locations total, including its first out-of-state venue in Nashville.

“While there is nothing novel about opening a restaurant in Texas that serves queso, fajitas and margaritas, Vidorra was created to serve all of that and more in the most experiential way possible,” said Imran Sheikh, CEO & Founder of Milkshake Concepts. “From the decor – much of which is sourced in Jalisco – to the music and the flavors, it’s vibrant, it’s real and it’s always a good time.”

“Vidorra” in Spanish translates to “the good life,” a name that perfectly captures its celebration of Mexican culture, food and art. The brand is known for its authentic Mexican dishes with an upscale, modern twist. From its famous queso blanco served in a 400-degree molcajete bowl to its creative takes on margaritas, fans come from all across North Texas to experience the delicious food and electric atmosphere.

“I am proud of every single one of our concepts, but Vidorra holds a special place in my heart,” Sheikh said. “I’m eager for us to expand into new areas because our fans have embraced what we’re doing with such enthusiasm. That inspires me to want to share the Vidorra experience with even more communities.”